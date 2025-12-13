AIFF Expresses Concerns After Messi Event Descends Into Chaos
All India Football Federation (AIFF) has expressed concerns after the recent chaotic events.
New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has reacted to the events that transpired at Salt Lake Stadium during the Lionel Messi event on Saturday. They expressed concerns after the event in Kolkata witnessed chaotic scenes due to poor crowd mangement and lapses in security.
Out of the 50,000 spectators that came to watch the event, many bought the tickets at the cost of Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000, and in some cases they bought tickets for up to 20,000 on the black market. Many politicians, VVIPS and security personnel were busy taking selfies rather than crowd control left the fans at the stadium angry and resulted in a volatile reaction from them.
"The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul.
"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity," the AIFF said in a statement.
After Messi arrived at the venue, he was surrounded by a group of politicians, police officers, VIPs and their aides. It blocked the view of the public and they saw everything except for Messi.
The AIFF said it was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of the event in any capacity.
"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the federation," the AIFF said.
"We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation with the relevant authorities and to maintain order. The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount priority," the apex body said in the statement.
While expressing their displeasure, the spectators hurled bottles on the field, which a banned items at the sporting venue. Chairs were also ripped out and thrown. Fibreglass seats lay smashed across the pitch and the synthetic track.
Two canopies, which were erected for Messi and the chief minister's enclosure, were torn apart by the audience. Also, attempts were made to set parts of them on fire before police intervened.
Gates were battered, the players' tunnel roof was hammered, and posters were torn down.