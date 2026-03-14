ETV Bharat / sports

Who Is Vanshika Chadha? All About Star Indian Spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s Wife-To-Be

Hyderabad: Preparations are in full swing in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand as the city is all set to host the wedding of star Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha. Kuldeep and Vanshika are childhood friends, and the latter has been supporting the Indian cricketer since his Under-19 days. Both of them hail from Kanpur, and their friendship bloomed into love gradually. Kudleep resides in Kanpur’s Lal Bungalow, while the bride’s family resides in Shyam Nagar. Vanshika keeps a low profile and prefers to stay away from the public eye.

Who is Vanshika Chadha?

Vanshika Chadha with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as a manager. She has built a career outside the glamour and attention which comes with the life of celebrities. She keeps a low profile and usually stays away from social media. Her father also works in the LIC.

She went to Australia for higher studies, and her father, Yogender, also works with the LIC.