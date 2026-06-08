ETV Bharat / sports

French Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Wins Maiden Grand Slam Title, Beating Flavio Cobolli In Summit Clash

Hyderabad: Alexander Zverev won his maiden Grand Slam title as he defeated Italian rival Flavio Cobolli in the final of the French Open 2026. Before the final on Sunday, Zverev had two ATP Finals titles, seven ATP Masters 1000 titles and an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo Olympics . Also, he reached the final of a Grand Slam thrice before the French Open final, but winning a major remained distant for him. On Sunday, he gave his all to win his first Grand Slam by outplaying the opponent in five sets.

Zverev entered Roland Garros as the second seed after two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz withdrew. The early exit of Janik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, as they succumbed to defeats, paved the way for his entry into the final. He produced brilliant gameplay on the Philippe Chatrier Court and bagged a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 win. The thirlling clash lasted for four hours and 16 minutes.

Three appearences in final before French Open 2026

Earlier, Zverev had reached the final of the US Open in 2020, the French Open in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2025. Six years ago, he lost to Dominic Thiem in the championship match of the US Open. The German star succumbed to a defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Roland Garros Final, and Jannik Sinner beat him in the final of the Australian Open last year.