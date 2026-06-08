French Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Wins Maiden Grand Slam Title, Beating Flavio Cobolli In Summit Clash
Alexander Zverev’s wait for a Grand Slam title came to an end on Sunday as he won the French Open.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
Hyderabad: Alexander Zverev won his maiden Grand Slam title as he defeated Italian rival Flavio Cobolli in the final of the French Open 2026. Before the final on Sunday, Zverev had two ATP Finals titles, seven ATP Masters 1000 titles and an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo Olympics . Also, he reached the final of a Grand Slam thrice before the French Open final, but winning a major remained distant for him. On Sunday, he gave his all to win his first Grand Slam by outplaying the opponent in five sets.
Zverev entered Roland Garros as the second seed after two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz withdrew. The early exit of Janik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, as they succumbed to defeats, paved the way for his entry into the final. He produced brilliant gameplay on the Philippe Chatrier Court and bagged a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 win. The thirlling clash lasted for four hours and 16 minutes.
Sometimes it's all about perspective 🎥#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/uyz0uHinIo— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2026
Three appearences in final before French Open 2026
Earlier, Zverev had reached the final of the US Open in 2020, the French Open in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2025. Six years ago, he lost to Dominic Thiem in the championship match of the US Open. The German star succumbed to a defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Roland Garros Final, and Jannik Sinner beat him in the final of the Australian Open last year.
The soundtrack to Alexander Zverev's Grand Slam journey 🎶— ATP Tour (@atptour) June 7, 2026
It all worked out 😌#ATPTourSounds pic.twitter.com/OhrIOvJ9QB
How title match unfolded?
The manner in which Zverev won the first set by 6-1, it looked like he would score an easy win. However, Cobolli bounced back in the second set by breaking Zverev’s serve at 3-3. It gave him a 4-3 lead, and he held on it to win the second set.
Your 2026 Roland-Garros champion 🏆#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/VuxDcVeixO— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2026
Zverev bagged the third set by 6-4, which was a close contest. The fourth set went down the wire, and Cobolli won the tiebreaker to pick up the set by 7-6 (7-5). The match was now in the deciding set, but the German showed why is class apart from his opponents by excelling in a clutch situation.
Zverev scripts history
With his victory, Zverev created history as he became the first German to win the French Open since Henner Henkel in 1937. Also, he became the first German to win any Grand Slam since Boris Becker in Australian Open 1996.
Zverev became the third German to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era after Boris Becker and Michael Stiech.