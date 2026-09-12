ETV Bharat / sports

Alexander Zverev Reaches First US Open Final In Six Years; Ben Shelton Enters First Title Clash

Hyderabad: Alexander Zverev has booked his berth in the final of the US Open for the first time since 2020, beating Karen Khachanov in straight sets. The German had suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final of the 2020 edition, but he has another shot at the title this time with a 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6) victory in the semis. In the other semifinal, Ben Shelton reached a Grand Slam final for the first time, beating American Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Zverev enters sixth Grand Slam final

With the win, Zverev has reached his sixth Grand Slam final and the second title clash in the history of the US Open. The 29-year-old has been impressive in 2026, reaching three successive Grand Slam tournaments this year. He won the French Open and was runner-up in Wimbledon.

Before 2026, Zverev had managed to reach only three finals - the 2020 US Open, 2024 French Open and 2025 Australian Open. However, he has matched that tally in a single year in 2026, showing peak form. It was his 52nd win of 2026 on Friday.