Alexander Zverev Reaches First US Open Final In Six Years; Ben Shelton Enters First Title Clash
Alexander Zverev has made it into the US Open Final for the first time in six years, while Ben Shelton has reached his first final.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: Alexander Zverev has booked his berth in the final of the US Open for the first time since 2020, beating Karen Khachanov in straight sets. The German had suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final of the 2020 edition, but he has another shot at the title this time with a 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6) victory in the semis. In the other semifinal, Ben Shelton reached a Grand Slam final for the first time, beating American Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Zverev enters sixth Grand Slam final
With the win, Zverev has reached his sixth Grand Slam final and the second title clash in the history of the US Open. The 29-year-old has been impressive in 2026, reaching three successive Grand Slam tournaments this year. He won the French Open and was runner-up in Wimbledon.
Shelton 🆚 Zverev— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2026
Sunday in New York. pic.twitter.com/vGaBKJw1EK
Before 2026, Zverev had managed to reach only three finals - the 2020 US Open, 2024 French Open and 2025 Australian Open. However, he has matched that tally in a single year in 2026, showing peak form. It was his 52nd win of 2026 on Friday.
The top seed will compete for the US Open title!— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2026
Alexander Zverev defeats Khachanov in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, 7-6. pic.twitter.com/3HxgWDkFyv
Zverev survives two tie-breaks
Zverev cruised ahead in the first set from 3-3 as he got the needed service break and maintained the lead to win the first set 6-3. In the second set, Zverev took a 2-0 lead, but Khachanov fought back to take a 5-4 lead later in the set. The German then held firm to force a tie-break and kept his nerve to win the tie-break.
Ben Shelton reaches first Grand Slam final
Shelton made it to his first Grand Slam final, beating fellow American Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He produced a composed performance after losing the first set and booked the title clash with world No.1 Alexander Zverev.
BEN SHELTON IS INTO THE US OPEN MEN'S SINGLES FINAL! pic.twitter.com/kAGY8shd6g— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2026
The opening set was a close contest, and a decisive break from Tiafoe helped him win the set. Shelton came up with powerful serves in the next two sets and broke the service of the opponent to win it 6-4.
Shelton’s best performances at a Grand Slam before the US Open 2026 came at the 2023 US Open and the 2025 Australian Open, where he reached the semifinal.