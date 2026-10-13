Alexander Zverev Breaks Agassi's 27-Year-Old World Record By Dethroning Sinner For No.1 Spot
Alexander Zverev has become the first German World No.1 since Boris Becker in 1991.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
Hyderabad: Alexander Zverev etched his name in the record books on Monday, clinching the No.1 spot in the ATP rankings for the first time in his career. He dethroned Italian Jannik Sinner for the top spot. He achieved an important milestone in men’s tennis, becoming the first German to reach the top of the ATP rankings since Boris Becker in 1991.
His climb to the top was confirmed after Carlos Alcaraz exited in the third round at the Shanghai Masters. Zverev has shown superb form this year, emerging as the top player while winning the French Open and US Open to establish himself as a dominant force in men’s tennis.
Also, Zverev ended Germany’s wait to see their player occupy the No.1 spot. Becker is the only German man to be No.1 in the rankings; he was at the top in 1991 two times and held the position for 12 weeks.
Sascha’s year 👑 @AlexZverev clinches ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by PIF honours, the first German to do so 🇩🇪 https://t.co/9Vhzyywvzu— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 12, 2026
Zverev breaks Agassi’s record
Zverev has broken Agassi’s world record to become the oldest player to finish as the World No.1. He went past the former US star by a narrow margin of three days.
Zverev will remain at the top post even if he doesn’t win a single game from here on this year. He is currently playing in the Shanghai Masters, having already won the first two matches. ATP Paris Masters 1000 and ATP Tour Finals in Turin are the next tournaments, and he can accumulate some more rating points from those tournaments as well.
A season to remember, and it’s not over yet 👀 @AlexZverev road to ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by PIF honours 🙌 https://t.co/7bivFXzIqh— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 12, 2026
Oldest Players To Finish ATP Year-End World No.1
|Player
|Age
|Year
|Alexander Zverev
|29 years, 217 days
|2026
|Andre Agassi
|29 years, 214 days
|1999
|Andy Murray
|29 years, 197 days
|2016
Also, Zverev is the second-oldest player to achieve the World No.1 ranking for the first time in their career. John Newcombe is at the top of the list, achieving the No. 1 ranking in 1974 at the age of 30 years and 111 days.
Oldest Players To Achieve ATP World No.1 For First Time
|Player
|Age
|Year
|John Newcombe
|30 years, 111 days
|1974
|Alexander Zverev
|29 years, 217 days
|2026
|Andy Murray
|29 years, 176 days
|2016
|Thomas Muster
|28 years, 133 days
|1996
|Ilie Nastase
|26 years, 210 days
|1999
Sinner’s injury aids Zverev’s ranking
Prolonged absence of Jannik Sinner has been one of the key factors behind Zverev’s rise to the top spot. The Italian has stayed away from the court since winning Wimbledon in July because of a knee injury. He also missed the US Open, as well as the China Open in Beijing and the Shanghai Masters.
Sascha is guaranteed Year-End No. 1 ✅ Check out five fast facts about his journey to get there. Some might surprise you 👀👇 https://t.co/HBVvToO4T4 https://t.co/FeTiRHQz8c— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 12, 2026
The Wimbledon champion was unstoppable in 2026, registering a 44-3 win-loss record, including five ATP Masters 1000 title triumphs.
Zverev’s performance in 2026
The German star had a remarkable run in teh ongoing year so far. He reached the Australian Open semi-finals and then made deep runs at the first four ATP Masters 1000 events. Zverev's most notable achievement came at Roland Garros, when he defeated Flavio Cobolli to win his maiden Grand Slam title. He became the first German player to win the French Open in the Open era.
He followed it up by making it to the final of Wimbledon and then winning the US Open. Zverev will now take on Alexander Bublik in the Shanghai Masters round of 16 and will aim to strengthen his position with another deep run in the tournament.