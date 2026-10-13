ETV Bharat / sports

Alexander Zverev Breaks Agassi's 27-Year-Old World Record By Dethroning Sinner For No.1 Spot

Hyderabad: Alexander Zverev etched his name in the record books on Monday, clinching the No.1 spot in the ATP rankings for the first time in his career. He dethroned Italian Jannik Sinner for the top spot. He achieved an important milestone in men’s tennis, becoming the first German to reach the top of the ATP rankings since Boris Becker in 1991.

His climb to the top was confirmed after Carlos Alcaraz exited in the third round at the Shanghai Masters. Zverev has shown superb form this year, emerging as the top player while winning the French Open and US Open to establish himself as a dominant force in men’s tennis.

Also, Zverev ended Germany’s wait to see their player occupy the No.1 spot. Becker is the only German man to be No.1 in the rankings; he was at the top in 1991 two times and held the position for 12 weeks.

Zverev breaks Agassi’s record

Zverev has broken Agassi’s world record to become the oldest player to finish as the World No.1. He went past the former US star by a narrow margin of three days.

Zverev will remain at the top post even if he doesn’t win a single game from here on this year. He is currently playing in the Shanghai Masters, having already won the first two matches. ATP Paris Masters 1000 and ATP Tour Finals in Turin are the next tournaments, and he can accumulate some more rating points from those tournaments as well.

Oldest Players To Finish ATP Year-End World No.1

Player Age Year Alexander Zverev 29 years, 217 days 2026 Andre Agassi 29 years, 214 days 1999 Andy Murray 29 years, 197 days 2016

Also, Zverev is the second-oldest player to achieve the World No.1 ranking for the first time in their career. John Newcombe is at the top of the list, achieving the No. 1 ranking in 1974 at the age of 30 years and 111 days.