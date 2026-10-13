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Alexander Zverev Breaks Agassi's 27-Year-Old World Record By Dethroning Sinner For No.1 Spot

Alexander Zverev has become the first German World No.1 since Boris Becker in 1991.

zverev no 1 in atp rankings
File photo: Alexander Zverev (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 13, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Alexander Zverev etched his name in the record books on Monday, clinching the No.1 spot in the ATP rankings for the first time in his career. He dethroned Italian Jannik Sinner for the top spot. He achieved an important milestone in men’s tennis, becoming the first German to reach the top of the ATP rankings since Boris Becker in 1991.

His climb to the top was confirmed after Carlos Alcaraz exited in the third round at the Shanghai Masters. Zverev has shown superb form this year, emerging as the top player while winning the French Open and US Open to establish himself as a dominant force in men’s tennis.

Also, Zverev ended Germany’s wait to see their player occupy the No.1 spot. Becker is the only German man to be No.1 in the rankings; he was at the top in 1991 two times and held the position for 12 weeks.

Zverev breaks Agassi’s record

Zverev has broken Agassi’s world record to become the oldest player to finish as the World No.1. He went past the former US star by a narrow margin of three days.

Zverev will remain at the top post even if he doesn’t win a single game from here on this year. He is currently playing in the Shanghai Masters, having already won the first two matches. ATP Paris Masters 1000 and ATP Tour Finals in Turin are the next tournaments, and he can accumulate some more rating points from those tournaments as well.

Oldest Players To Finish ATP Year-End World No.1

PlayerAgeYear
Alexander Zverev29 years, 217 days2026
Andre Agassi29 years, 214 days1999
Andy Murray29 years, 197 days2016

Also, Zverev is the second-oldest player to achieve the World No.1 ranking for the first time in their career. John Newcombe is at the top of the list, achieving the No. 1 ranking in 1974 at the age of 30 years and 111 days.

Oldest Players To Achieve ATP World No.1 For First Time

PlayerAgeYear
John Newcombe30 years, 111 days1974
Alexander Zverev29 years, 217 days2026
Andy Murray29 years, 176 days2016
Thomas Muster28 years, 133 days1996
Ilie Nastase26 years, 210 days1999

Sinner’s injury aids Zverev’s ranking

Prolonged absence of Jannik Sinner has been one of the key factors behind Zverev’s rise to the top spot. The Italian has stayed away from the court since winning Wimbledon in July because of a knee injury. He also missed the US Open, as well as the China Open in Beijing and the Shanghai Masters.

The Wimbledon champion was unstoppable in 2026, registering a 44-3 win-loss record, including five ATP Masters 1000 title triumphs.

Zverev’s performance in 2026

The German star had a remarkable run in teh ongoing year so far. He reached the Australian Open semi-finals and then made deep runs at the first four ATP Masters 1000 events. Zverev's most notable achievement came at Roland Garros, when he defeated Flavio Cobolli to win his maiden Grand Slam title. He became the first German player to win the French Open in the Open era.

He followed it up by making it to the final of Wimbledon and then winning the US Open. Zverev will now take on Alexander Bublik in the Shanghai Masters round of 16 and will aim to strengthen his position with another deep run in the tournament.

TAGGED:

SHANGHAI MASTERS TENNIS
ATP RANKINGS 2026
ALEXANDER ZVEREV DETHRONE SINNER
ALEXANDER ZVEREV WORLD NO 1
ALEXANDER ZVEREV RANKING

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