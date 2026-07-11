Alexander Zverev Scripts History By Securing Berth In Maiden Wimbledon Final; Sinner Outclasses Djokovic
Alexander Zverev reached the final of Wimbledon 2026, beating Arthur Fery.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: Alexander Zverev put an end to the fairytale run of the British wildcard Arthur Fery in the semifinal of Wimbledon 2026. He overcame his opponent 7-6(7-0), 6-2, 6-4 at the All England Club to reach the final of the Grand Slam.
The contest between Zvere and Fery was even in the first set, as both produced a brilliant display to take it into a tiebreak. However, the former completely dominated the proceedings in the next two sets to emerge triumphant with ease.
“This Grand Slam has always been the one that I have struggled with most, and all of a sudden I am in the final, so I am incredibly happy. I have to give credit to Arthur. Unbelievable player - he's going to be a senior citizen on our tour because I think he is going to play for 15-plus years. This is just the beginning of his career,” Zverev said after the match.
Zverev becomes the third German man
Zeverev became the third German tennis player to enter the final of Wimbledon in the Open Era. Boris Becker (7) and Michael Stich (1) have achieved the feat before him, and the 29-year-old has now joined an exclusive club. Also, he became the first German man since 1995 to enter the final of Wimbledon.
103mph winner 😲— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2026
Raw power from Alexander Zverev 💥 pic.twitter.com/yRPPNBxyYg
Sinner outclasses Djokovic
Sinner defeated Djokovic with ease, beating him in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to book his place in the final. The World No. 1 will now defend his title at the All England Club against Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final. Also, Sinner became the first player from Italy to play in more than one Wimbledon final.
Flawless from Jannik Sinner. What a performance. pic.twitter.com/0LijKmAjUd— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2026
"Even when I had this small winning streak from last year, I always felt pressure before playing against Novak. This is why I practise. I like challenges. Playing against Novak in Grand Slams they are very different from playing in Masters events,” he said after the match.
"It's so amazing to see him still producing this kind of level. The match he has played with Felix, I was watching. The level was so high.”
Djokovic admitted that he lost to a better player.
"I just lost to a better player. I have to accept it. Obviously a tough one... I was just a level or two worse than he is. He was playing so solid from all ends".