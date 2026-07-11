ETV Bharat / sports

Alexander Zverev Scripts History By Securing Berth In Maiden Wimbledon Final; Sinner Outclasses Djokovic

Hyderabad: Alexander Zverev put an end to the fairytale run of the British wildcard Arthur Fery in the semifinal of Wimbledon 2026. He overcame his opponent 7-6(7-0), 6-2, 6-4 at the All England Club to reach the final of the Grand Slam.

The contest between Zvere and Fery was even in the first set, as both produced a brilliant display to take it into a tiebreak. However, the former completely dominated the proceedings in the next two sets to emerge triumphant with ease.

“This Grand Slam has always been the one that I have struggled with most, and all of a sudden I am in the final, so I am incredibly happy. I have to give credit to Arthur. Unbelievable player - he's going to be a senior citizen on our tour because I think he is going to play for 15-plus years. This is just the beginning of his career,” Zverev said after the match.

Zverev becomes the third German man

Zeverev became the third German tennis player to enter the final of Wimbledon in the Open Era. Boris Becker (7) and Michael Stich (1) have achieved the feat before him, and the 29-year-old has now joined an exclusive club. Also, he became the first German man since 1995 to enter the final of Wimbledon.