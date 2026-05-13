Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wait For Maiden Al Nassr Trophy Prolongs After Last-Minute Goalkeeping Howler
Al Nassr conceded a last-minute own goal against Al Hilal in a crucial title race derby, delaying their Saudi Pro League title win.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: One of the footballing superstars in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, is known for helping his teams win the silverware. However, the Portuguese footballer has been playing in the Saudi Pro League since 2022, but he has yet to win any title with the Saudi club AL Nassr. This season, Al Nassr are at the top of the points table and are heading for a title win, but their victory and Ronaldo’s maiden title win were delayed in the match against Al Hilal.
Just minutes away from a derby victory, Al Nassr conceded an own-goal equaliser due to a goalkeeping error. The goal meant that the match ended in a 1-1 draw, and Ronaldo’s wait for the maiden Saudi title was prolonged after the fixture.
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QU’EST-CE QUE JE VIENS DE VOIR ? 💀— SPL 🇸🇦 (@ActuSPL) May 12, 2026
Al Nassr et Cristiano Ronaldo étaient à 10 secondes de remporter la SPL… FLOP 😨
90+8’ | Al Nassr 1 - 1 Al Hilal https://t.co/MA5Ltyl5Jf pic.twitter.com/wlp1BSWCKE
How Al Nassr ruined their own shot at the title?
The contest started with both teams giving a tough fight to each other, but Al Nassr gradually got control of the proceedings. They found their breakthrough via Mohamed Simakan’s brilliant first-half strike.
They were in control of the match and were heading for a title win. However, the final-minute chaos spoiled that opportunity.
A simple late delivery in the penalty box turned disastrous for the team due to the confusion between goalkeeper Bento and experienced defender Inigo Martinez. Instead of clearing the danger, both players hesitated and collided into each other with no opposition players around. The ball slipped into Al Nassr’s net, and their title win was delayed.
Ronaldo was seconds away from winning his first Saudi Pro League Title 👀— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 12, 2026
Al-Nassr still have a chance to win it next week pic.twitter.com/uc2yM0dS4n
Ronaldo, who was substituted in the 83rd minute by manager Jorge Jesus, sat inside the dugout. He also showed a brief smile of frustration on his face after Al Nassr let such a massive moment slip away.
How can Al Nassr win the Saudi Pro League?
Al Nassr still have an edge in the title race as they are at the top of the points table with 83 points, which are five more than second-placed Al Hilal. Interestingly, Hilal have played 32 matches, which is one less than Nassr.
A win in their last match would officially secure the title for AL Nassr, but dropping points would make the situation tricky. If Nassr plays a draw in the last match and Hilal wins their remaining matches against Neom and Al Fayha, both teams will be on 84 points. The goal difference would then decide the winner of the league.
If Al Nassr lose their match and Al Hilal win both their matches, the latter will lift the silverware.