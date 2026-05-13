ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wait For Maiden Al Nassr Trophy Prolongs After Last-Minute Goalkeeping Howler

Hyderabad: One of the footballing superstars in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, is known for helping his teams win the silverware. However, the Portuguese footballer has been playing in the Saudi Pro League since 2022, but he has yet to win any title with the Saudi club AL Nassr. This season, Al Nassr are at the top of the points table and are heading for a title win, but their victory and Ronaldo’s maiden title win were delayed in the match against Al Hilal.

Just minutes away from a derby victory, Al Nassr conceded an own-goal equaliser due to a goalkeeping error. The goal meant that the match ended in a 1-1 draw, and Ronaldo’s wait for the maiden Saudi title was prolonged after the fixture.

How Al Nassr ruined their own shot at the title?

The contest started with both teams giving a tough fight to each other, but Al Nassr gradually got control of the proceedings. They found their breakthrough via Mohamed Simakan’s brilliant first-half strike.

They were in control of the match and were heading for a title win. However, the final-minute chaos spoiled that opportunity.