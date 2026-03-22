IPL 2026: Injury Woes For KKR Worsen As Another Pacer Set To Miss Tournament
Harshit Rana has already been ruled out of the tournament, while Matheesha Pathirana is expected to miss the early stages of the tournament.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play without their key pacer Akash Deep in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which is set to start from March 28. The right-arm pacer has been ruled out of the tournament, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo, as he has failed to recover from a lower-back stress injury. He needs three months to recover and has been ruled out of the tournament.
Akash Deep was also not part of the Kolkata Knight Riders camp, which started on March 18. Instead, he is recovering at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence for rehabilitation. KKR will now have a weakened pace attack with Harshit Rana already ruled out, reports around Mathesha Pathirana to miss the initial matches, and now Akash’s absence adds to the growing list of concerns the team might have.
Akash Deep has become the second Indian pacer to be ruled out of IPL 2026 for Kolkata Knight Riders after Harshit Rana. pic.twitter.com/mn5lGyYVMX— Vinod Bro (@VinodBro13648) March 22, 2026
Akash has played 14 IPL matches so far, taking 10 wickets with an economy of 11.82. He was a part of the Lucknow Supergiants in the last edition, taking six wickets from three matches for them. After making his IPL debut in 2022, he is yet to play all the matches in any single edition.
The franchise has already added Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman after the franchise released him. However, beyond him, the pace of the attack of the team appears thin.
Tough times for KKR as Akash Deep is ruled out of IPL 2026, adding to their growing pace-bowling concerns.— CricTrend (@CricTrend_CT) March 22, 2026
His absence leaves a big gap just before the season. Wishing him a speedy recovery. KKR will need to dig deep to overcome this setback 💔🏏#IPL2026 #KKR #AkashDeep
They have Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik and Kartik Tyagi in the pace department, with Australian all-rounder Cameron Green providing a seam bowling option. The franchise is looking for a replacement for Rana, and an Indian pacer might be named to replace him in the coming days.
KKR have won three IPL titles so far (2012, 2014, 2024) and will be aiming for their fourth title this time. The team made a lot of changes in the IPL 2026 auction held last year, but the recent injuries might be a cause of concern for the team.