ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Injury Woes For KKR Worsen As Another Pacer Set To Miss Tournament

Akash Deep was also not part of the Kolkata Knight Riders camp, which started on March 18. Instead, he is recovering at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence for rehabilitation. KKR will now have a weakened pace attack with Harshit Rana already ruled out, reports around Mathesha Pathirana to miss the initial matches, and now Akash’s absence adds to the growing list of concerns the team might have.

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play without their key pacer Akash Deep in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which is set to start from March 28. The right-arm pacer has been ruled out of the tournament, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo, as he has failed to recover from a lower-back stress injury. He needs three months to recover and has been ruled out of the tournament.

Akash has played 14 IPL matches so far, taking 10 wickets with an economy of 11.82. He was a part of the Lucknow Supergiants in the last edition, taking six wickets from three matches for them. After making his IPL debut in 2022, he is yet to play all the matches in any single edition.

The franchise has already added Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman after the franchise released him. However, beyond him, the pace of the attack of the team appears thin.

They have Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik and Kartik Tyagi in the pace department, with Australian all-rounder Cameron Green providing a seam bowling option. The franchise is looking for a replacement for Rana, and an Indian pacer might be named to replace him in the coming days.

KKR have won three IPL titles so far (2012, 2014, 2024) and will be aiming for their fourth title this time. The team made a lot of changes in the IPL 2026 auction held last year, but the recent injuries might be a cause of concern for the team.