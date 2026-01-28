ETV Bharat / sports

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Sports Fraternity Offers Condolences As Maharashtra Deputy CM Passes Away

Renowned names from the sports fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar, offered condolences.

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Sports Fraternity Offers Condolences
Ajit Pawar passed away in a plane crash (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : January 28, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST

Hyderabad: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar passed away in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday morning. The incident shook the country, which includes the sports fraternity as well. Many renowned names from the sports fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T.Usha mourned the death of Ajit Pawar.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, offering his condolences.

“Very sad to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Ajit Pawar ji. Maharashtra has lost a dedicated leader who worked for the people, across the state. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” Tendulkar wrote on his ‘X’ handle.

IOA Chief PT Usha also wrote that she was very saddened by the passing away of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

Shocked & saddened by the sudden passing away of Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar ji. His absence will be felt in sports, as he served as the President of the Maharashtra Olympic Association. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti,"

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Azharuddin also expressed sorrow over his demise.

“Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. My thoughts are with his family,” Rahane wrote.

Former Indian Cricket captain and current Minister for Public Enterprises & Minority Welfare in Govt of Telangana, Mohammed Azharuddin, posted on X.

"Deeply shaken by the news of Ajit Pawar’s plane crash. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family find the strength and courage to endure this profound loss,” he wrote.

How did Ajit Pawar die?

Ajit Pawar, who served as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), passed away after the chartered aircraft he was travelling in crashed during an emergency landing at the Baramati airport. The crash took place as the plane was trying to land for the second time after facing technical trouble.

Two pilots and his two security personnel also lost their lives in the tragic incident.

