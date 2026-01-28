Exclusive | 'He Was Always There': Rahi Sarnobat, Virdhawal Khade And Sundar Iyer Recall Ajit Pawar's Sports Connection
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati, played a pivotal role in shaping Maharashtra's sporting ecosystem.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
By Nishad Bapat
Hyderabad: The sporting fraternity in Maharashtra is mourning the demise of state Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati in Pune district.
Pawar, who was 66, died along with four others after the chartered aircraft they were travelling in crashed. The news sent shockwaves through politics and sports, as his impact lasts beyond the former.
His influence was not restricted to politics, but he also shaped Maharashtra’s sporting legacy and played a key role in shaping the structure. For the record, Ajit Pawar was the President of the Maharashtra Olympic Association.
MSLTA Secretary Sundar Iyer credits Ajit Dada for strengthening sports in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar played multiple roles in sports administration, and he helped the people in the sports fraternity in every possible way. Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) secretary Sundar Iyer revealed that he always stepped up when there were any issues related to sports.
"A man of action and a man of his words. He always lived up to what he promised. He was always open to any ideas regarding sportspersons. He raised the prices of tournament winners and also for the national awards. He took the initiative in providing jobs to the sportspersons. He was always there whenever we were in need, be it Wrestling, Kho Kho or Tennis," Iyer told ETV Bharat from Pune.
"When we were unable to organise a tournament during the COVID-19 (the TATA Open ATP), his initiative helped us conduct it successfully. He took the lead and got permission for the same. It is a big loss to the sports fraternity," he added.
Rahi Sarnobat reveals two instances where Ajit Dada helped the athletes
Rahi Sarnobat, gold medalist of the Commonwealth Games 2010, narrated an incident where Ajit Pawar ensured that the athletes would face no issues while practicing.
"We were facing a few problems while practising at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex at Mhalunge-Balewadi in Pune, as the construction is 20 years old. We had issues regarding cleanliness and a lack of water at the stadium. But, they were not getting resolved despite complaining to a few officials. But when we approached Ajit Dada with our problems, they were solved on that day itself," Rahi told ETV Bharat.
Also, she revealed the incident when Ajit Pawar helped athletes get the financial aid to prepare for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. "We needed financial assistance to prepare for the 2020 Olympics, and the work was pending for a long time. We explained our problem to him, and we got the financial aid within a week," recalled Rahi, who comes from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.
Virdhawal Khade highlights his helpful nature
Indian swimmer and former Olympian Virdhawal Khade shared an anecdote when Ajit Pawar played a role in increasing the prize money of the national award winners.
"In 2011, I met Ajit Dada during an awards ceremony for the National Games. That time, Maharashtra used to give less prize money to the national game medalists as compared to the other states. I explained this to him. He immediately directed the sports officials, and the Maharashtra government made the decision to raise the prize money within a week," he said.
Roles in sports administration
Maharashtra Olympic Association (MCA): He served as president of the organisation in multiple terms. He was re-elected in November 2025. During his tenure, he coordinated state federations across Olympic disciplines.
Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association: He has also served as president of the organisation.
Notable work in sports
In June 2024, as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, he backed a cabinet decision which provided government jobs to athletes who have medals at the national and international levels.
Also, while working in charge of the Sports and Youth Welfare portfolio, he directed the drafting of medical insurance coverage for national and international athletes.
District and taluka-level sports complexes were developed, which prevented rural athletes from relocating early to Pune or Mumbai and practising in their nearby towns or hometowns. Also, maintenance funding was mandated for preserving the sporting venues and preventing post-event decay.
Read More