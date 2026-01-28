ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive | 'He Was Always There': Rahi Sarnobat, Virdhawal Khade And Sundar Iyer Recall Ajit Pawar's Sports Connection

By Nishad Bapat

Hyderabad: The sporting fraternity in Maharashtra is mourning the demise of state Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati in Pune district.

Pawar, who was 66, died along with four others after the chartered aircraft they were travelling in crashed. The news sent shockwaves through politics and sports, as his impact lasts beyond the former.

His influence was not restricted to politics, but he also shaped Maharashtra’s sporting legacy and played a key role in shaping the structure. For the record, Ajit Pawar was the President of the Maharashtra Olympic Association.

MSLTA Secretary Sundar Iyer credits Ajit Dada for strengthening sports in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar played multiple roles in sports administration, and he helped the people in the sports fraternity in every possible way. Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) secretary Sundar Iyer revealed that he always stepped up when there were any issues related to sports.

"A man of action and a man of his words. He always lived up to what he promised. He was always open to any ideas regarding sportspersons. He raised the prices of tournament winners and also for the national awards. He took the initiative in providing jobs to the sportspersons. He was always there whenever we were in need, be it Wrestling, Kho Kho or Tennis," Iyer told ETV Bharat from Pune.

"When we were unable to organise a tournament during the COVID-19 (the TATA Open ATP), his initiative helped us conduct it successfully. He took the lead and got permission for the same. It is a big loss to the sports fraternity," he added.

Rahi Sarnobat reveals two instances where Ajit Dada helped the athletes

Rahi Sarnobat, gold medalist of the Commonwealth Games 2010, narrated an incident where Ajit Pawar ensured that the athletes would face no issues while practicing.

"We were facing a few problems while practising at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex at Mhalunge-Balewadi in Pune, as the construction is 20 years old. We had issues regarding cleanliness and a lack of water at the stadium. But, they were not getting resolved despite complaining to a few officials. But when we approached Ajit Dada with our problems, they were solved on that day itself," Rahi told ETV Bharat.