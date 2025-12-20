ETV Bharat / sports

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reveals Why Shubman Gill Was Dropped From World Cup Squad?

File Photo: Shubman Gill ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI ) announced the 15-member Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2026. The squad witnessed two notable changes from the squad in the South Africa series as Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma both lost their place in the squad. Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh were included in the squad. Chief selector Agarkar on Gill’s exclusion In the press conference, chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that the decision was not based on Gill's abilities. “We still think he's a quality player. You go through ups and downs with forms, but it's more about the combinations you want them playing. Someone has to miss out, it's not because he's not a good player, and fortunately, in Indian cricket we have options,” he stated. Captain’s take on Gill’s omission