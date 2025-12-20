Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reveals Why Shubman Gill Was Dropped From World Cup Squad?
Ajit Agarkar revealed that Shubman Gill was dropped from the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2025.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI ) announced the 15-member Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2026. The squad witnessed two notable changes from the squad in the South Africa series as Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma both lost their place in the squad. Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh were included in the squad.
Chief selector Agarkar on Gill’s exclusion
In the press conference, chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that the decision was not based on Gill's abilities.
“We still think he's a quality player. You go through ups and downs with forms, but it's more about the combinations you want them playing. Someone has to miss out, it's not because he's not a good player, and fortunately, in Indian cricket we have options,” he stated.
🚨India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 announced 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2025
Let's cheer for the defending champions 💪#TeamIndia | #MenInBlue | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/7CpjGh60vk
Captain’s take on Gill’s omission
India skipper Shubman Gill echoed the same sentiment, saying the move was taken considering the team combination.
"It's not about his form; it’s about the combination. We wanted a wicketkeeper-batter at the top and felt the need to strengthen the middle order with impact players like Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar," Yadav explained in the press conference.
Gill’s disappointing performance
Whatever the chief selector and captain may say about dropping Shubman Gill from the team, one of the reasons for his exclusion is his consistently poor performance in this format. Since Gill was brought into the team as vice-captain, he hasn't been able to perform particularly well.
In the recently concluded five-match T20 series against South Africa, Gill played three matches and failed in all of them, scoring only 32 runs with an average of 10.66 and a strike rate of 103.22, which suggested that he was not suited to this format.
Gill's overall T20 performance in 2025 has also been mediocre. He scored 291 runs in 15 matches at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26.