Ajinkya Rahane Returns As Marquee Player Days After Announcing Retirement
Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane is all set to return to the cricket field in an overseas league as a marquee player.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Only a few days after bidding adieu to international cricket, former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has joined the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). Amsterdam Flames announced his signing as a marquee player for the inaugural edition. The Netherlands-based franchise revealed Rahane’s signing on Thursday, adding extensive international experience to the squad for the first edition.
Rahane is widely respected for his calm temperament and leadership qualities. He has vast experience of featuring across more than 190 international matches. The 38-year-old drew the curtains on his career last week, putting an end to a glorious international career.
"The reality of life is that everything has a beginning, and everything has an end. When that time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I always relied on timing in my batting, and I've always understood its importance," Rahane said in a video message on his Instagram account.
VIDEO | Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, said he believes he can become a "really good" mentor, citing his understanding of players and dressing-room dynamics.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2026
"For me as I said that I still have few years, I… pic.twitter.com/hfkDd3AtUm
"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket, and all formats," he added in the clip that was captioned 'Cap number 278, signing off'.
Rahane is still remembered for leading the Men in Blue to a series win by 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. In that historic series, Rahane scored a century in the next Test after India faced a 36-all-out debacle in Adelaide.
Sharing his view on joining the ETPL franchise, he said that Europe has the potential to become cricket’s most promising frontier.
"It's a great opportunity for me. When I announced my retirement...I think the same day this opportunity came up. I took a day to probably think through it. (Flames co-owner) Steve (Waugh), personally, called me and asked me about if I'm interested to play for his team," Rahane told PTI in an interview facilitated by ETPL.
"The amount of experience I have, the amount of cricket I have played for so many years with a certain attitude, certain mindset, I thought it's a great opportunity for me to go out there, probably create an impact globally."
He also added that the league will help the growth of cricket on the continent.
"See, if you see European teams, you see Ireland, you see Netherlands...and Ireland recently won the series against India. Netherlands, again, on and off, they've been doing really well," he stated.
"I played many matches with them, obviously, the World Cup games. The passion which they have for cricket is amazing; their hunger to learn, their hunger to get better as a team is amazing."