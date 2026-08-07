ETV Bharat / sports

Ajinkya Rahane Returns As Marquee Player Days After Announcing Retirement

Hyderabad: Only a few days after bidding adieu to international cricket, former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has joined the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). Amsterdam Flames announced his signing as a marquee player for the inaugural edition. The Netherlands-based franchise revealed Rahane’s signing on Thursday, adding extensive international experience to the squad for the first edition.

Rahane is widely respected for his calm temperament and leadership qualities. He has vast experience of featuring across more than 190 international matches. The 38-year-old drew the curtains on his career last week, putting an end to a glorious international career.

"The reality of life is that everything has a beginning, and everything has an end. When that time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I always relied on timing in my batting, and I've always understood its importance," Rahane said in a video message on his Instagram account.

"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket, and all formats," he added in the clip that was captioned 'Cap number 278, signing off'.

Rahane is still remembered for leading the Men in Blue to a series win by 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. In that historic series, Rahane scored a century in the next Test after India faced a 36-all-out debacle in Adelaide.