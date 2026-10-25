ETV Bharat / sports

No Virat Kohli, No Jasprit Bumrah: Ajinkya Rahane Picks His All-time Indian Test XI

File photo: Ajinkya Rahane ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane has picked his all-time Indian Test XI and has come up with two surprising moves. The former right-handed batter has omitted Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah from the side and has also picked himself in the playing XI. Rahane, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2026, has preferred Sachin Tendulkar over Virat Kohli for the No.4 spot and has made a bowling attack comprising Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, excluding Bumrah.

Rahane made his picks during an interaction with Sony Sports Network. Upon being asked to choose his all-time Test playing XI for India, Rahane began with the opening pair of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan, leaving out Rohit Sharma.

The former India batter chose Rahul Dravid for No.3 and opted for Tendulkar for No.4. Rahane placed himself at No.5 followed by former India skipper MS Dhoni at No.6. Just like the Indian team, Dhoni was also named as captain and wicketkeeper of Rahane’s XI. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin provided the spin-bowling and all-round options. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma comprise the pace unit of the bowling attack. Two exclusions raise eyebrows The playing XI included two surprise omissions, as star batter Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah were dropped. Kohli has amassed 9230 Test runs from 12 matches with an average of 46.9, including 30 centuries. Jasprit Bumrah has picked 234 Test wickets from 52 matches, including 16 five-wicket hauls.