No Virat Kohli, No Jasprit Bumrah: Ajinkya Rahane Picks His All-time Indian Test XI
Ajinkya Rahane has picked his all-time Indian Test XI and has snubbed stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane has picked his all-time Indian Test XI and has come up with two surprising moves. The former right-handed batter has omitted Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah from the side and has also picked himself in the playing XI. Rahane, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2026, has preferred Sachin Tendulkar over Virat Kohli for the No.4 spot and has made a bowling attack comprising Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, excluding Bumrah.
Rahane made his picks during an interaction with Sony Sports Network. Upon being asked to choose his all-time Test playing XI for India, Rahane began with the opening pair of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan, leaving out Rohit Sharma.
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The former India batter chose Rahul Dravid for No.3 and opted for Tendulkar for No.4. Rahane placed himself at No.5 followed by former India skipper MS Dhoni at No.6. Just like the Indian team, Dhoni was also named as captain and wicketkeeper of Rahane’s XI.
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin provided the spin-bowling and all-round options. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma comprise the pace unit of the bowling attack.
Two exclusions raise eyebrows
The playing XI included two surprise omissions, as star batter Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah were dropped. Kohli has amassed 9230 Test runs from 12 matches with an average of 46.9, including 30 centuries.
Jasprit Bumrah has picked 234 Test wickets from 52 matches, including 16 five-wicket hauls.
Rahane’s international career
Rahane announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in July, bidding adieu to his career. He last played an international fixture for India in the 2023 two-Test series against the West Indies. He was subsequently dropped from the national side and was never again picked by the selectors.
The right-handed batter signed off his Test career with 5,077 runs in 85 matches with an average of 38.46. He played 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is, scoring 2,962 and 375 runs, respectively.
One of the memorable moments of Rahane’s Test career came in Australia when India won the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia by 2-1. Notably, the Indian team bounced back after losing the first in Adelaide as a result of being all out for 36.
Rahane’s all-time Indian Test XI
Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.