ETV Bharat / sports

Former India Captain Ajinkya Rahane Announces Retirement From International Cricket And All Formats

Hyderabad: Former India captain and opener Ajinkya Rahane, fondly known as ‘Jinx’ announced retirement from all formats of the game on Thursday. Rahane made this announcement in a post on his Instagram account.

In a video message, Rahane said, “The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward.”

The former right-handed batter quipped, “I have always relied on timing in my batting, and I have always understood its importance.”