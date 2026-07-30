Former India Captain Ajinkya Rahane Announces Retirement From International Cricket And All Formats
In a video message, Rahane also said that his journey with the game does not end, indicating that he could get into a coaching role
Published : July 30, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
Hyderabad: Former India captain and opener Ajinkya Rahane, fondly known as ‘Jinx’ announced retirement from all formats of the game on Thursday. Rahane made this announcement in a post on his Instagram account.
In a video message, Rahane said, “The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward.”
The former right-handed batter quipped, “I have always relied on timing in my batting, and I have always understood its importance.”
“Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats.”
In the video, Rahane then narrated how he grew as a cricketer, hailing from Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra. Rahane said he gave everything for the game. He also said he played the game with honesty.
However, he also said that his journey with the game does not end, indicating that he could get into a coaching role. He also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Mumbai Cricket Association, his family and his wife Radhika.