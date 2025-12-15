ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs WI: Ajaz Patel And Tom Blundell Joins The New Zealand Squad For the Third Test

Hyderabad: In a recent development, Ajaz Patel has been added to the 14-man New Zealand squad as a replacement for Blair Tickner for the third Test against the West Indies. Tickner was ruled out of the squad as he dislocated his shoulder during a diving effort on the opening day of the second Test.

Tickner sustained an injury while trying to save a ball near the boundary line in the 67th over of the Caribbean innings after taking a catch with a full-stretch dive. He was in a lot of pain as the physios rushed in to treat the player.

Tickner was rushed off the field and has been under special medical assistance.

Ajaj Patel and Tom Blundell join the squad

Notably, Ajaj comes into the squad after making his last appearance for the national side against India at the Wankhede, where he picked 11 wickets and played a key role in New Zealand's whitewashing of the hosts by 3-0 in the Test series. Also, if he makes it to the playing XI, he would be playing on home soil for the first time since 2020.