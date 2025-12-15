NZ vs WI: Ajaz Patel And Tom Blundell Joins The New Zealand Squad For the Third Test
The duo of Ajaz Patel and Tom Blundell joined the New Zealand squad for the third Test against the West Indies.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 12:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a recent development, Ajaz Patel has been added to the 14-man New Zealand squad as a replacement for Blair Tickner for the third Test against the West Indies. Tickner was ruled out of the squad as he dislocated his shoulder during a diving effort on the opening day of the second Test.
Tickner sustained an injury while trying to save a ball near the boundary line in the 67th over of the Caribbean innings after taking a catch with a full-stretch dive. He was in a lot of pain as the physios rushed in to treat the player.
Tickner was rushed off the field and has been under special medical assistance.
Ajaj Patel and Tom Blundell join the squad
Notably, Ajaj comes into the squad after making his last appearance for the national side against India at the Wankhede, where he picked 11 wickets and played a key role in New Zealand's whitewashing of the hosts by 3-0 in the Test series. Also, if he makes it to the playing XI, he would be playing on home soil for the first time since 2020.
Also, Tom Blundell is making a return to the side after recovering from an injury he suffered during the first Test.
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter has confirmed that he has recovered well from his hamstring tear and will return to the team for the final match. The third and final Test of the series between New Zealand and the West Indies will start on December 18 in Mount Maunganui.
New Zealand are leading 1-0 in the series, and West Indies will be aiming to emerge triumphant in the third match to level the series. The hosts will be looking to win the series with a victory in the Test match.
New Zealand squad
Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Will Young