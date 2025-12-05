ETV Bharat / sports

AIFF Super Cup 2025 Semifinal: FC Goa Captain Iker Guarrotxena Receives Red Card Even Before Start

Hyderabad: In an unusual start to the AIFF Super Cup 2025 semifinal between FC Goa and Mumbai City, the captain of the Goan side received a red card even before the start of the match. FC Goa captain Iker Guarrotxena was shown a red card in the tunnel before the start of the fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Thursday.

A few moments before the teams walked onto the pitch, an argument broke out between the players and the officials. It was revealed a few minutes later that the Goa skipper, Iker Guarrotxena, was sent off for dissent.

The incident resulted in a reshuffle with Javier Siverio replacing Iker Guarrotxena. Borja Herrera wore the armband in his absence. FC Goa won the match by 2-1, thanks to goals from David Timor and Brison Fernandes. For Mumbai City FC, Brendon Fernandes scored a goal.

Mentioning the incident, commentators explained that the situation escalated quickly, and the referees interpreted Iker’s reaction as crossing the threshold of the acceptable limit of conduct.