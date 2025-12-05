AIFF Super Cup 2025 Semifinal: FC Goa Captain Iker Guarrotxena Receives Red Card Even Before Start
The AIFF Super Cup semifinal witnessed a rare instance as the Goa skipper received a red card in the tunnel.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 1:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: In an unusual start to the AIFF Super Cup 2025 semifinal between FC Goa and Mumbai City, the captain of the Goan side received a red card even before the start of the match. FC Goa captain Iker Guarrotxena was shown a red card in the tunnel before the start of the fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Thursday.
A few moments before the teams walked onto the pitch, an argument broke out between the players and the officials. It was revealed a few minutes later that the Goa skipper, Iker Guarrotxena, was sent off for dissent.
The incident resulted in a reshuffle with Javier Siverio replacing Iker Guarrotxena. Borja Herrera wore the armband in his absence. FC Goa won the match by 2-1, thanks to goals from David Timor and Brison Fernandes. For Mumbai City FC, Brendon Fernandes scored a goal.
🚨 Shocking start to the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Semifinal! FC Goa's captain Iker Guarrotxena was shown a RED CARD in the TUNNEL before kick-off against Mumbai City FC.😱 What happened? As teams lined up at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Guarrotxena was asked to… pic.twitter.com/76dXk8IAJ6— Vikash Kumawat (@Kumawatvikashk) December 4, 2025
Mentioning the incident, commentators explained that the situation escalated quickly, and the referees interpreted Iker’s reaction as crossing the threshold of the acceptable limit of conduct.
FC Goa in AIFF Super Cup 2025
Despite the setback, FC Goa entered the semifinal on high as they topped their group. They recovered after an opening defeat in the match against NorthEast United FC. He then secured triumphs over Jamshedpur FC and Inter Kashi to earn their spot in the last four.
However, in the AFC Champions League 2, they suffered a disappointing form, losing five straight matches.
FC Goa will play in the final against East Bengal on Sunday. In the group stage, East Bengal won 1 match while they played two draws. Kevin Sibille played a key role in the campaign, scoring two goals in the tournament so far.
FC Goa playing XI against Mumbai City
Hrithik Tiwari (GK), Pol Moreno, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Boris Singh, David Timor, Borja Herrera (C), Akash Sangwan, Siverio Toro, Ronney Wilson, Brison Fernandes, Dejan Drazic.