No I-League, Its Indian Football League! AIFF Announces Rebrading Of Country’s Domestic Football Tournament

"The All India Football Federation's Executive Committee, in an online meeting on Thursday, approved the rebranding of the I-League to the Indian Football League from the 2025-26 season," AIFF posted on its official X account. "The committee further ratified the charter for the Governing Council of the Indian Super League and the Indian Football League," the apex body added in the post.

Hyderabad: India’s second-tier football league, I-League, has been officially rebranded as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the development on Thursday. Ten teams have already confirmed their participation in a truncated tournament, which is set to start from February 21. AIFF announced the rebarding of the tournament on their ‘X’ handle.

The decision was first taken at a meeting last month, which included the club representatives and officials of the AIFF. The top domestic competition, which started as the National Football League (NFL) from 1996 to 2007, was rebranded as the I-League 18 years ago. The hierarchy was altered eventually, and the tournament was pushed into the second-tier status after the launch of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Goan club Churchill Brothers was initially crowned as champions of the last I-League season and was promoted to the ISL. But, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) later ruled that Inter Kashi are the winners and they were promoted to the ISL. Churchill Brothers challenged the AIFF’s ruling in the Delhi High Court, and the case is still going on.

The confirmed I-League participants include Diamond Harbour, Real Kashmir, Gokulam Kerala, Rajasthan United, Dempo SC, Namdhari FC, Shillong Lajong, Sreenidi Deccan, Aizawl FC, and Chanmari FC. The ISL is set to start from February 14, a week prior to the Indian Football League.

The start of the Indian football season will provide a kickstart to the sport in the country after a chaotic few months which had put the Indain football in turmoil. The schedule for the Indian Football League and ISL is defined, with the latter getting a broadcast partner as well.