ETV Bharat / sports

New Kit In 7 Hours: AIFF Breaks Silence On Women’s Asian Cup Kit Problem

Hyderabad: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has responded to their criticism over the chaos that occurred a week ago around the kits of the Indian women's team preparing for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia. The federation has claimed that the replacement jerseys were sourced and delivered within 7 hours of the issue with the kits being raised.

AIFF deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan spoke to Revsportz about the issue and said it was resolved within seven hours.

"The AIFF copped flak after the kit that was initially sent to the women's team for the AFC Asian Cup in Australia had problems. We replaced it with a top-quality kit within seven hours, but that wasn't highlighted in the media," he said.

The whole issue started just 48 hours before India’s scheduled tournament opener. The jerseys sent by the federation were fit for the age groups, and they did not fit at least 80 per cent of the members in the Indian senior team, comprising a 26-member squad. Some media reports revealed that the senior players wrote to the federation for the jerseys to fit correctly. Eventually, the Indian governing body procured 55 jerseys in two sets from an Italian company that had some stock in Perth.

Formal probe launched into the matter