New Kit In 7 Hours: AIFF Breaks Silence On Women’s Asian Cup Kit Problem
AIFF deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan has said that the Indian women's team's ill-fitting AFC Women's Asian Cup kit was replaced within 7 hours.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has responded to their criticism over the chaos that occurred a week ago around the kits of the Indian women's team preparing for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia. The federation has claimed that the replacement jerseys were sourced and delivered within 7 hours of the issue with the kits being raised.
AIFF deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan spoke to Revsportz about the issue and said it was resolved within seven hours.
"The AIFF copped flak after the kit that was initially sent to the women's team for the AFC Asian Cup in Australia had problems. We replaced it with a top-quality kit within seven hours, but that wasn't highlighted in the media," he said.
The whole issue started just 48 hours before India’s scheduled tournament opener. The jerseys sent by the federation were fit for the age groups, and they did not fit at least 80 per cent of the members in the Indian senior team, comprising a 26-member squad. Some media reports revealed that the senior players wrote to the federation for the jerseys to fit correctly. Eventually, the Indian governing body procured 55 jerseys in two sets from an Italian company that had some stock in Perth.
Formal probe launched into the matter
Satyanarayan had revealed that the AIFF has launched an investigation into how the mix-up regarding the jerseys took place.
"The moment the issue was brought to my notice, we acted immediately. Within six hours, we arranged new kits that met the best global standards to ensure the players had what they needed," he had said in an earlier statement to PTI.
A outing to forget for Indian team
The Indian football team had a disappointing campaign in the women’s Asia Cup. The team lost against Vietnam by 2-1, were hammered by 11-0 against Japan and signed off their campaign with 1-3 vs Chinese Taipei.