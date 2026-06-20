ETV Bharat / sports

AIFF Considers Change In Name Of Federation, Approaches Sports Ministry

Hyderabad: The All India Football Federation, on Saturday, are considering a change in the name of federation have decided to approach the sports ministry to change its name to Football Federation of Bharat (FFB). A proposal for the same was accepted during the Special General Body Meeting.

A report from news agency PTI confirmed the development as AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey confirmed the same.

"This proposal (to change) will be sent to the sports ministry. It's a process, and the process began today," Chaubey said.

"If the ministry does not approve, or if they have any other opinion, then there is no question. If the ministry approves, then we will bring to the general body. Then we will send to FIFA. That is the second part of this process.”

"We need several approvals, FIFA's approval, the ministry's approval, but then you have to start from somewhere. So it is a start."