AIFF Considers Change In Name Of Federation, Approaches Sports Ministry
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is considering changing its name to the Football Federation of Bharat.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: The All India Football Federation, on Saturday, are considering a change in the name of federation have decided to approach the sports ministry to change its name to Football Federation of Bharat (FFB). A proposal for the same was accepted during the Special General Body Meeting.
A report from news agency PTI confirmed the development as AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey confirmed the same.
"This proposal (to change) will be sent to the sports ministry. It's a process, and the process began today," Chaubey said.
The All India Football Federation wants to change its name to Football Federation of Bharat. From AIFF to FFB.#IndianFootball— Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) June 20, 2026
"If the ministry does not approve, or if they have any other opinion, then there is no question. If the ministry approves, then we will bring to the general body. Then we will send to FIFA. That is the second part of this process.”
"We need several approvals, FIFA's approval, the ministry's approval, but then you have to start from somewhere. So it is a start."
He also gave examples of football associations of countries like Turkiye (new name of Turkey) and Czechia (Czech Republic) while referring to the move changing AIFF’s name.
ISL 2026-27 to commence on September 4
Also, the general body has approved starting the league on September 4. The annual calendar of the AIFF was also passed, and the managing committee will decide upon the schedule. The edition is expected to be a full seven-month season, with home and away matches for the 14 participating sides in the tournament.
The AIFF yet again did not take a final decision on the structure of the ISL, leaving the matter to the managing committee made up of five representatives from the 14 clubs.
"The proposal has come from the clubs. And it's a proposal which has to be discussed across the table. The clubs will have to be party to the discussion. So, the AIFF will discuss with the clubs,” the report mentioned.
"The managing committee will have the right to take it forward. After that, it will go to the executive committee for ratification. On May 23, the AIFF, in an earlier SGM, had approved the adoption of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025. The AIFF constitution will now be aligned with the NSGA 2025.