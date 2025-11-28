ETV Bharat / sports

Ahmedabad To Unveil World-Class Sports Facilities For 2030 Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad: With the Commonwealth Sports General Assembly in Glasgow on Wednesday formally confirming Ahmedabad as the venue of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, preparations got a new pace.

Devang Dani, a Standing Committee Chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, termed it a ‘Golden Day’ for the city. The Municipal Corporation has been working on sports facility development for the past few years.

According to Dani, with the aim of making Ahmedabad a sports city, large sports complexes and sports facilities are being constructed. Elevan sports complexes costing Rs 1,106 crore will be built in the city. Infrastructure and sports-related projects have been underway in Ahmedabad for a long time.