Ahmedabad To Unveil World-Class Sports Facilities For 2030 Commonwealth Games
The Municipal Corporation has been working on sports facility development for the past few years.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 9:50 AM IST
Ahmedabad: With the Commonwealth Sports General Assembly in Glasgow on Wednesday formally confirming Ahmedabad as the venue of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, preparations got a new pace.
Devang Dani, a Standing Committee Chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, termed it a ‘Golden Day’ for the city. The Municipal Corporation has been working on sports facility development for the past few years.
According to Dani, with the aim of making Ahmedabad a sports city, large sports complexes and sports facilities are being constructed. Elevan sports complexes costing Rs 1,106 crore will be built in the city. Infrastructure and sports-related projects have been underway in Ahmedabad for a long time.
Nearly 70 sports grounds, including gyms, skating rinks, tennis courts, and recreation centres, have been developed within the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, where the city's youth and athletes practice. In addition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently inaugurated an international-standard sports complex in Naranpura, constructed at a cost of Rs 800 crore. With this, Ahmedabad now has a total of 11 sports complexes, which will be developed for the benefit of Gujarat's young athletes.
Ahmedabad has 48 gymnasiums, 6 skating rinks, 5 sports centres, 7 tennis courts, and 5 recreation centres. The city has ongoing and planned sports complexes, with 1 in the East Zone (costing ₹40 crore), 2 in the Northwest Zone (₹42 crore), 1 in the Central Zone (₹10 crore), 4 in the West Zone (₹293 crore), 1 in the Southwest Zone (₹42 crore), 1 in the South Zone (₹33 crore), and 1 in the North Zone (₹45 crore).
The estimated cost for 11 sports complexes is ₹1,106 crore. There are 27 playgrounds distributed across various zones: 5 in the East Zone, 3 in the Northwest Zone, 7 in the West Zone, 2 in the South Zone, 3 in the Southwest Zone, and 7 in the North Zone, with a total estimated cost of ₹29 crore.
Also read: