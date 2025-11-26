Ahmedabad Officially Confirmed To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2030 will be hosted by India in Ahmedabad for the first time since 2010.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST|
Updated : November 26, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ahmedabad has been formally awarded the hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) by the event's governing body in Glasgow.
It was a mere formality for the general assembly of 74 members to put a seal of approval on India's bid after Ahmedabad was recommended as the proposed host of the centenary edition by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board last month. India last hosted the CWG in 2010 in Delhi.
That recommendation followed a process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport's Evaluation Committee. "India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance...We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health," said Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport.
The decision also bolstered India's ambition to be an Olympic host in 2036. Ahmedabad, the city which is in the race for Olympic hosting rights as well, has upgraded its sports infrastructure on a war footing in the last decade.
India was facing competition from the Nigerian city of Abuja for the 2030 bid. But Commonwealth Sport decided to instead consider the African nation for the 2034 edition. The first Commonwealth Games, then called the British Empire Games, was held in Hamilton, Canada in 1930
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said it is a prestigious moment that India will host the centenary Commonwealth Games. "India is capable of hosting major events and will be among top-five sporting nations by 2047," said Mandaviya.
Read More