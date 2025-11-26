ETV Bharat / sports

Ahmedabad Officially Confirmed To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

In this image dated Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, visitors at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex during the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, Naranpura, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Ahmedabad has been formally awarded the hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) by the event's governing body in Glasgow.

It was a mere formality for the general assembly of 74 members to put a seal of approval on India's bid after Ahmedabad was recommended as the proposed host of the centenary edition by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board last month. India last hosted the CWG in 2010 in Delhi.

That recommendation followed a process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport's Evaluation Committee. "India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance...We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health," said Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport.