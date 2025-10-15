ETV Bharat / sports

Ahmedabad Could Host 2030 CWG After Recommendation By Commonwealth Sport's EB

The recommendation follows a process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport's Evaluation Committee. It assessed candidate cities for "technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values."

"Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat), will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November," it added.

"The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has today confirmed that it will recommend Amdavad (Ahmedabad), India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games," said a press release from Commonwealth Sport.

India is also keen to host the Olympics in 2036 in Ahmedabad, and this decision could help the western city. India was facing competition from Nigerian city of Abuja in the 2030 bid but the Commonwealth Sport has decided to "develop a strategy for supporting and accelerating" the African nation's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034.

India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010, when it was hosted by the national capital Delhi. However, a final decision will be taken on November 26 at the body's General Assembly after the recommendation is sent to the full membership of Commonwealth Sport.

"...both Amdavad, India, and Abuja, Nigeria, submitted compelling proposals that reflect the ambition and potential of the Commonwealth Sport Movement."

Interim President of Commonwealth Sport Dr Donald Rukare said the Executive Board found proposals from both India and Nigeria "inspiring" but ultimately chose Ahmedabad for 2030. "The Executive Board has carefully considered the Evaluation Committee's findings and is recommending Amdavad to our membership...and we now look ahead to the General Assembly in Glasgow where our members will make the final decision," he said.

"The Board were impressed with the vision and ambition of Nigeria's proposal and were united in our commitment to continue working with their team to explore future hosting opportunities. This decision reflects our determination to take the Commonwealth Games to the African continent," he added.

Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha, who is also the head of the Commonwealth Games Association (India), said it would be an "extraordinary honour" for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games. "The Games would not only showcase India's world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth," she stated.

Ahmedabad had recently hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, and the city's sporting infrastructure is also being upgraded to successfully conduct big-ticket multi-sport competitions. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave is one of the prime venues that is currently under construction, and apart from the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, it is designed to house an aquatics centre and a football stadium, along with two arenas for indoor sports.

The 2026 CWG, which will be held in Glasgow, has been massively scaled down to prevent the budget from overshooting. The city, which intends to conduct the entire event within an eight-mile (approx 12km) radius, has kept the budget at a modest 114 million pounds (over Rs 1300 crore). As a result, some major disciplines like wrestling, shooting, badminton and hockey have been left out of the 10-sport roster.

However, the IOA has made it clear that the 2030 Games will have an elaborate programme featuring all the disciplines that have been dropped by Glasgow.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya welcomed the development. In a post on X, Mandaviya said, "A huge moment for Indian sports! Grateful to Commonwealth Sport’s Executive Board for recommending Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, a proud milestone for our nation. This decision reflects India’s growing dominance in global sport, made possible by the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modiji, whose commitment has put India firmly on the world sporting map."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too welcomed the development. In a post on X, Shah said, "A day of immense joy and pride for India. Heartiest congratulations to every citizen of India on Commonwealth Association's approval of India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad. It is a grand endorsement of PM Narendra Modi Ji's relentless efforts to place India on the world sports map. Raising world-class infrastructure and raising a nationwide pool of sports talent Modi Ji has made India a marvel of a sports destination."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel termed the development as a historic moment for Gujarat. In a post on X, Patel said, "A proud moment for Gujarat and India. Ahmedabad has been recommended as the proposed host for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games by the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sports. This historic milestone advances our vision of making Ahmedabad the Sporting Capital of India. Heartfelt gratitute to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for his visionary leadership and unwavering committment to India's global sporting excellence." (With inputs from PTI)