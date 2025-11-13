ETV Bharat / sports

Shafali Verma Visits Behror Mansha Mata Temple, Offers World Cup Winners' Medal To Family Deity

Behror: Indian women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma and her family performed puja at the Kuldevi Mansha Mata Temple in Dahmi village near Behror in Rajasthan on Thursday. Before the Women's World Cup 2025, held between September and November, Shafali had vowed to bring the title to India. Following the victory, she visited the temple to offer her medal and 56 other benefactions to the goddess.

Shafali later said she had visited the temple and sought Mansha Mata's blessings before going to play in the World Cup, vowing that the team would win the tournament this year. After the Indian team made history by winning their first title, she returned to the temple to keep her word and made an offering of Chhappan Bhog to the goddess.

After she placed her medal at the goddess's feet and sought blessings, her family presented the goddess with a silver umbrella, a gold necklace, silver anklets, a gold nose pin, a toe ring, a garland of new currency notes, a red sari, a coconut, and a crown. Her mother Parveen Bala, father Sanjeev Verma, brother, and other family members were present.

Speaking to the media, Shafali recalled her disappointment of not being selected for earlier matches. She said, "When I was not selected for the semi-final, I began to have doubts. But before the final, I got the message that I was in the team. So I resolved that I had to do well and win a match on my own."

Regarding her batting in the final, Shafali said, "I keep my focus on my batting. One can reach personal targets any time. I am very happy with my mother's blessings. We performed well and won the World Cup."

Meeting The PM, President And CM