Shafali Verma Visits Behror Mansha Mata Temple, Offers World Cup Winners' Medal To Family Deity
After winning the trophy, Verma returned to fulfil a pledge to the goddess she had made before getting selected for India's women's cricket team.
Behror: Indian women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma and her family performed puja at the Kuldevi Mansha Mata Temple in Dahmi village near Behror in Rajasthan on Thursday. Before the Women's World Cup 2025, held between September and November, Shafali had vowed to bring the title to India. Following the victory, she visited the temple to offer her medal and 56 other benefactions to the goddess.
Shafali later said she had visited the temple and sought Mansha Mata's blessings before going to play in the World Cup, vowing that the team would win the tournament this year. After the Indian team made history by winning their first title, she returned to the temple to keep her word and made an offering of Chhappan Bhog to the goddess.
After she placed her medal at the goddess's feet and sought blessings, her family presented the goddess with a silver umbrella, a gold necklace, silver anklets, a gold nose pin, a toe ring, a garland of new currency notes, a red sari, a coconut, and a crown. Her mother Parveen Bala, father Sanjeev Verma, brother, and other family members were present.
Speaking to the media, Shafali recalled her disappointment of not being selected for earlier matches. She said, "When I was not selected for the semi-final, I began to have doubts. But before the final, I got the message that I was in the team. So I resolved that I had to do well and win a match on my own."
Regarding her batting in the final, Shafali said, "I keep my focus on my batting. One can reach personal targets any time. I am very happy with my mother's blessings. We performed well and won the World Cup."
Meeting The PM, President And CM
Shafali mentioned her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Modi ji gave us two hours and told us to continue working hard. It was great to meet the President, Prime Minister and Chief Minister. All of India is happy about us winning the final."
Praising the Haryana government, she said, "Our government does good for all players, providing every facility. I am happy to be from Haryana. I don't intent to look back but keep moving forward."
When asked which opponent was tougher — South Africa in the final or Australia in the semi-final — Shafali said, "Both were strong, but we had played both earlier in the tournament. Even though we didn't underestimate South Africa, defeating Australia in the semis gave me confidence that we could beat South Africa in the final."
Shafali also spoke about her aggressive batting style, saying, "There's both risk and reward in batting fearlessly. That's why I stand out. I think of what the team needs. My family taught me that if I want to stand out, I have to do it differently. The team and the country come first for me."
Shafali credited her selection in the Women's World Cup team to Mansha Mata. She said, "I was selected with the blessings of the Mother Goddess. The past year was full of difficulties, but I put everything aside and focused on myself, and with Mother's blessings, everything became possible."
The news of Shafali's arrival at the temple brought a throng of local villagers to the temple. This achievement has created an atmosphere of excitement in the area.
