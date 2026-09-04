After Selection Role, Coach Subroto Banerjee Now Busy Training Pacers In Sydney
The former India international currently works with bowlers one-on-one to hone up their fast bowling skills.
By Sanjib Guha
Published : September 4, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST|
Updated : September 4, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Kolkata: In the recent past, he has guided and monitored several Indian pacers to glory, and then sat as a member of the BCCI selection committee to pick some who went on to make names for themselves subsequently. Yes, the person in talk is former India seamer Subroto Banerjee, who is based out of Australia since he retired as a player.
"I don't follow world cricket much nowadays as I am busy with my training here," Banerjee told ETV Bharat over the phone from Sydney.
Fifty-seven-year-old Banerjee, who played one Test and six One-Day Internationals, cannot be evaluated through his international journey as a bowler alone. His contribution to Indian cricket is surely more than what he has achieved on the field during his playing days. From speedsters Umesh Yadav to Varun Aaron, all have benefitted from his guidance to reach the pinnacle of success.
Aaron, whose career was cut short by untimely injuries, once mentioned in an interview that a subtle flip of handkerchief at the back pocket could get seam land in perfect areas. "Yes, I noticed his delivery and suggested..." Banerjee admitted without demanding an iota of credit. "They all were good bowlers; all they needed were some minor issues to be sorted out," the former selector said.
Cut to 2026, when he is no longer a national selector, Banerjee is back where he belongs. "I am now busy training the young fast bowlers at the Northern District Club in Sydney. They are really promising. Slight adjustments in their bowling can take them long," he said when asked about his whereabouts these days.
Do they have it in them to make it to the international stage? Pat came the reply, "Of course, they have high chances of representing their nations in the near future."
On how things are done in the domestic circuit in Australia, Banerjee said his plate is full at the moment, and he is only concentrating on the job at hand.
"Here we mostly do indoor practice/training sessions as rain disrupts outdoor activities during monsoons. I work with a lot of fast bowlers who have the promise of representing New South Wales and beyond. There are a lot of talents who are quick but need to evolve. I work with those bowlers one-on-one to hone up their skills further," Banerjee said.
As a private coach, the former India selector works with 12 fast bowlers at a time, which include a few Indians as well. "Now I observe that India has a lot of fast bowling talent, in fact, more than Australia," Banerjee was frank.
Alongside coaching, the former seamer keeps on helping India internationals on and off. Apart from Varun Aarons and Umesh Yadavs, he often advises right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is still one of the best in the business.
"He often asks what to do and how whenever he feels. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is with me since the time Umesh (Yadav) was with me. And, as a matter of fact, I love working with fast bowlers," he stated.
Asked whether he intends to coach the Indian speedsters, he made it clear that he would welcome if such offers come his way. "It's a pleasure to train Indian pacers. My main focus is to shape up Indian bowlers who can go to serve the country. It is always my aim to train more Indian bowlers to play for the country," he signed off, promising to return to India in October. Let's wait.
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