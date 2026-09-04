ETV Bharat / sports

After Selection Role, Coach Subroto Banerjee Now Busy Training Pacers In Sydney

Kolkata: In the recent past, he has guided and monitored several Indian pacers to glory, and then sat as a member of the BCCI selection committee to pick some who went on to make names for themselves subsequently. Yes, the person in talk is former India seamer Subroto Banerjee, who is based out of Australia since he retired as a player.

"I don't follow world cricket much nowadays as I am busy with my training here," Banerjee told ETV Bharat over the phone from Sydney.

Fifty-seven-year-old Banerjee, who played one Test and six One-Day Internationals, cannot be evaluated through his international journey as a bowler alone. His contribution to Indian cricket is surely more than what he has achieved on the field during his playing days. From speedsters Umesh Yadav to Varun Aaron, all have benefitted from his guidance to reach the pinnacle of success.

Aaron, whose career was cut short by untimely injuries, once mentioned in an interview that a subtle flip of handkerchief at the back pocket could get seam land in perfect areas. "Yes, I noticed his delivery and suggested..." Banerjee admitted without demanding an iota of credit. "They all were good bowlers; all they needed were some minor issues to be sorted out," the former selector said.

Cut to 2026, when he is no longer a national selector, Banerjee is back where he belongs. "I am now busy training the young fast bowlers at the Northern District Club in Sydney. They are really promising. Slight adjustments in their bowling can take them long," he said when asked about his whereabouts these days.

Do they have it in them to make it to the international stage? Pat came the reply, "Of course, they have high chances of representing their nations in the near future."