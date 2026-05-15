ETV Bharat / sports

After International Medal, Jammu Kashmir Gymnast Eyes Asian Championship

Jammu: After earning his first international medal for the country in aerobic gymnastics this month, a Jammu boy, Rudraksh Khanna, eyes becoming the Asian champion, for which he is putting all his efforts to achieve the goal.

Khanna has recently won his first-ever international medal when he clinched the silver medal during the First JRC Aerobic Gymnastics Stars Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand, between May 2 and 3.

He defeated gymnasts from China, Kazakhstan and three other countries in an individual event, whereas the gold medal went to the host nation of Thailand.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Khanna said that it is a proud moment for him to win a medal for the country in aerobic gymnastics. “This achievement wasn't possible without the support of my coaches, Surinder Pal Singh and Krupali Singh, who always believed in me and provided every kind of support. This certainly is a proud moment, but things will not stop here, as I want to win a gold medal for the country in the upcoming Asian Championship," he said.