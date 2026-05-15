After International Medal, Jammu Kashmir Gymnast Eyes Asian Championship
In an interview with ETV Bharat's Amir Tantray, Rudraksh Khanna said he was undergoing hard training and balancing studies to become the Asian champion
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 15, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Jammu: After earning his first international medal for the country in aerobic gymnastics this month, a Jammu boy, Rudraksh Khanna, eyes becoming the Asian champion, for which he is putting all his efforts to achieve the goal.
Khanna has recently won his first-ever international medal when he clinched the silver medal during the First JRC Aerobic Gymnastics Stars Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand, between May 2 and 3.
He defeated gymnasts from China, Kazakhstan and three other countries in an individual event, whereas the gold medal went to the host nation of Thailand.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Khanna said that it is a proud moment for him to win a medal for the country in aerobic gymnastics. “This achievement wasn't possible without the support of my coaches, Surinder Pal Singh and Krupali Singh, who always believed in me and provided every kind of support. This certainly is a proud moment, but things will not stop here, as I want to win a gold medal for the country in the upcoming Asian Championship," he said.
The five-feet-seven-inches-tall boy with flexibility and a perfectly curved body, Khanna, is a youth leader of aerobics and gymnastics in the country. He has represented India twice in the Asian Games and the Suzuki World Gymnastics Championship, being organised by the International Gymnastics Federation (IGF), but fell short of winning a medal for the country. In the last Suzuki world championship, he was ranked fourth and missed the medal by a whisker.
After getting the medal in the JRC aerobic gymnastics star championship, he is training hard for the Asian championship and trying to strike a balance between studies and sports.
“I am presently studying in the 10th standard and will be appearing in my first board examinations. I have to maintain a balance between studies and sports. While I train during the daytime under the supervision of my coaches, I study during the night,” the young gymnast said.
Khanna was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir award in sports by the Jammu and Kashmir government in 2025, ahead of Republic Day, for his achievement in gymnastics.
At the JRC Aerobic Championship held in Thailand, he was the only gymnast from India and brought the laurels for the country. Khanna says he draws inspiration from his mother, Seema Kharyal, a marathon runner and brand ambassador of Baramulla and Patnitop marathons. His sister, Sudupti Khanna, is also a gymnast and was awarded a Sher-e-Kashmir medal in sports by the J&K government this year.
Also Read