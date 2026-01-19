ETV Bharat / sports

AFCON 2026: Walkout, 94th-minute winner; Senegal Stun Hosts Morocco In A Chaotic Final

Hyderabad: The final of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2026 witnessed a match including a lot of drama and chaos on Sunday, January 18. Senegal walked off in protest after a controversial penalty was awarded against them. The team eventually walked to the field and defeated Morocco in extra time to win the thrilling contest.

Midfielder Papa Gueye scored the winner for Senegal in the 94th minute after Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz missed the chance to lift the silverware by missing a last-minute penalty in an attempt to execute a Panenka.

How does the drama unfold?

The chaotic situation unfolded in the 92nd minute when Senegal thought that they had scored, but the referee disallowed the goal as they committed a foul inside the penalty box. Diaz was deemed to have pulled down the opposition player, El Hadji Malick Diouf, in the penalty box.