AFCON 2026: Walkout, 94th-minute winner; Senegal Stun Hosts Morocco In A Chaotic Final

In one of the most dramatic finals tournament has ever witnessed, Senegal stunned Morocco by 1-0.

Africa Nations Of Cup
File Photo: Sadio Mane (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : January 19, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST

1 Min Read
Hyderabad: The final of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2026 witnessed a match including a lot of drama and chaos on Sunday, January 18. Senegal walked off in protest after a controversial penalty was awarded against them. The team eventually walked to the field and defeated Morocco in extra time to win the thrilling contest.

Midfielder Papa Gueye scored the winner for Senegal in the 94th minute after Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz missed the chance to lift the silverware by missing a last-minute penalty in an attempt to execute a Panenka.

How does the drama unfold?

The chaotic situation unfolded in the 92nd minute when Senegal thought that they had scored, but the referee disallowed the goal as they committed a foul inside the penalty box. Diaz was deemed to have pulled down the opposition player, El Hadji Malick Diouf, in the penalty box.

Officials and players were seen involved in a heated exchange while referee Jean-Jacques Ndala consulted with VAR and awarded the penalty kick to Morocco. The controversial ruling resulted in Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw ordering his players to walk off the pitch.

Senegal players came back to the field after captain Sadio Mane convinced them to re-enter the field, and the match continued after almost 20 minutes.

After the game resumed, the penalty was still with Morocco, and Diaz stepped up. However, the midfield missed the penalty kick, and Edouard Mendy saved the effort.

Winner in extra time

The match was heading into the penalties, but Gueye had other ideas to complete the fairytale for Senegal. In the 94th minute, Gueye stepped up with a solo effort, and a thunderous shot from him sent a wave of joy amongst the spectators.

It was Senegal’s second AFCON title after winning the title almost 50 years ago for the first time.

