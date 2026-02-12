ETV Bharat / sports

Afghanistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach

Hyderabad: Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 per cent of match fee and a single demerit point after breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Group D fixture against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The game hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, culminated in a double Super Over.

What Nabi do to get fined?

The incident occurred in the 14th over of Afghanistan's innings. The veteran Afghan batter was involved in a verbal spat with the umpire over the wristband worn by South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi. As a result of the heated spat with the umpire, Nabi was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to disobeying an umpire's instruction.

The charge was formally levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid. Nitin Menon served as the third umpire while K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan was the fourth umpire.