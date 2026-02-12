Afghanistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach
Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 per cent of the match fee and has been given one demerit point.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 per cent of match fee and a single demerit point after breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Group D fixture against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The game hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, culminated in a double Super Over.
What Nabi do to get fined?
The incident occurred in the 14th over of Afghanistan's innings. The veteran Afghan batter was involved in a verbal spat with the umpire over the wristband worn by South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi. As a result of the heated spat with the umpire, Nabi was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to disobeying an umpire's instruction.
The charge was formally levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid. Nitin Menon served as the third umpire while K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan was the fourth umpire.
Watch the incident that saw Mohammad Nabi sanctioned by the ICC during Afghanistan's game against South Africa at the #T20WorldCup 🎥https://t.co/R1Uk0VKj8u— ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2026
His actions are classified as a Level 1 offence under the ICC Code of Conduct, which includes a reprimand, fines of up to 50 percent of match fees, and one or two demerit points.
"Afghanistan player Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. "Nabi was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'Disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an International Match,” an ICC release stated.
Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15% of his match fee and handed one demerit point for committing a Level 1 offence under the ICC Code of Conduct.— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) February 12, 2026
The charge falls under Article 2.4, which deals with “failing to comply with an umpire’s instruction during an international match.”… pic.twitter.com/VqDTMfCUkN
"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Nabi’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.”
The occasion marks Nabi’s first offence in the last 24 months. According to the ICC regulations, the accumulation of demerit points over two years can result in further sanctions.
No formal hearing was required in the matter as Nabi accepted the charges levelled against him.