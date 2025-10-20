ETV Bharat / sports

Afghanistan U-19 Team To Tour India For Tri-Series In November

Kabul: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday confirmed that its Under-19 national team will tour India for a Youth Tri-Series featuring India U-19 'A' and India U-19 'B' sides, to be held in Bengaluru from November 17 to 30.

The Tri-Series will start on November 17 with a match between India U-19 'A' and India U-19 'B', while Afghanistan will begin their campaign against India U-19 'B' on November 19. Each team will play four matches in a double round-robin format, with the top two sides progressing to the final on November 30.

The upcoming tour follows Afghanistan's recent assignment in Bangladesh and forms part of the team's preparation for the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup and the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026, to be jointly hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

"The ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup is approaching, and we have been preparing our team for this event for the past two to three months through various phases of rigorous training and preparation camps in Khost and Nangarhar provinces," Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, said in a statement.