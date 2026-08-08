ETV Bharat / sports

IRE vs AFG: Afghanistan Secure Direct Qualification For World Cup 2027 After 92-Run Win Over Ireland In Second ODI

Hyderabad: Afghanistan have officially secured direct qualification for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup. They registered an emphatic win by 92 runs against Ireland in the second ODI to become the ninth team to qualify for the competition. The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain, and Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for the tournament were over.

Rashid Khan was the star of the show for the Afghan side as his six wickets helped them register an emphatic win over the hosts. Ibrahim Zadran shone with the bat, scoring a half-century.

Afghanistan post 299-8

The Afghanistan batting unit posted a total of 299/8 on the scoreboard, with Ibrahim Zadran (84) being the highest run-scorer. Sediqullah Atal (45) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (36) also chipped in with handy contributions. Mark Adair and Jai Moondra scalped two wickets each for Ireland. After posting a decent total, they restricted the opposition to a total of 207.

Cade Carmichael was the highest run-scorer for Ireland with a knock of 62 runs from 66 deliveries. However, none of the other batters managed to play a decent knock to take the team over the finish line. Rashid Khan wreaked havoc with the ball, taking six wickets and playing a key role. Azmatullah Omarzai also chipped in with a contribution of two wickets.

How did Afghanistan secure direct qualification?

The cut-off date for the direct World Cup 2027 qualification is September 30, and Afghanistan are currently in eighth place in the rankings. South Africa and Zimbabwe have secured direct spots in the marquee tournament on the basis of being co-hosts.

Apart from them, the top eight will qualify for the World Cup. Afghanistan have 90 rating points, while Bangladesh, who is below them, have 83 rating points, and West Indies, who are in the 10th spot with 77 rating points, will not be able to overtake them.

Teams to qualify for CWC 2027 so far