ETV Bharat / sports

Afghanistan Withdraws From Tri-Series After Pak Air Strike Kills Three Cricketers

Hyderabad: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has opted to pull out of the upcoming tri-nation T20I series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka after three cricketers were killed in airstrikes allegedly carried out by Pakistan’s military regime in Paktika province on Saturday midnight.

In a statement posted by ACB on social media, the cricket board condemned the attack, saying it is a ‘cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistan regime’.

Afghanistan was scheduled to take part in the tri-series from November 5 to 29 in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Afghanistan Rashid Khan has also supported the move while condemning the ‘barbaric’ airstrikes.

"In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured," the ACB said in a statement on Saturday.