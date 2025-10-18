Afghanistan Withdraws From Tri-Series After Pak Air Strike Kills Three Cricketers
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has pulled out of the tri-series after three club cricketers were killed in air strikes from Pakistan.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 9:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has opted to pull out of the upcoming tri-nation T20I series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka after three cricketers were killed in airstrikes allegedly carried out by Pakistan’s military regime in Paktika province on Saturday midnight.
In a statement posted by ACB on social media, the cricket board condemned the attack, saying it is a ‘cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistan regime’.
Afghanistan was scheduled to take part in the tri-series from November 5 to 29 in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Afghanistan Rashid Khan has also supported the move while condemning the ‘barbaric’ airstrikes.
Statement of Condolence— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 17, 2025
The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.
In… pic.twitter.com/YkenImtuVR
"In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured," the ACB said in a statement on Saturday.
The tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan were on the verge of an escalation since October after a fierce border clash broke out between the two parties, following Afghan forces reportedly attack on multiple military posts.
I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage.— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 17, 2025
It is absolutely immoral and…
Rashid Khan posted a strong-worded message on his social media after the airstrikes.
"I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage," he wrote on ‘X’.
The tri-series might have marked Afghanistan’s second visit to the country this year, after they played Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan, which was played in the hybrid model.
Afghanistan’s withdrawal from the series will provide a setback for Pakistan’s efforts to revive and sustain international cricket at home. Earlier this year, India and Pakistan are also witnessing strained relations on the cricket field as the Indian players refused to shake hands with the opposition players during the toss and after the match. The action came after the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent retaliatory strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir terror camps.