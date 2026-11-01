ETV Bharat / sports

Afghanistan Beat Australia By Four Wickets To Win Maiden Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Title

Hong Kong: Afghanistan delivered an impressive performance in the final of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 against Australia to win their maiden tournament title. The team capped off the entertaining campaign with silverware. The six-a-side tournament played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok produced some thrilling encounters.

Led by Gulabadin Naib, Afghanistan showcased an explosive batting approach and also the ability to handle pressure in crucial stages. Australia entered the final after showing a formidable run of form but came short against Afghanistan in the title clash.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. With only six overs available, the batter adopted an aggressive approach right from the start. They posted 115/4 in six overs, giving a target of 116 runs to Afghanistan. Opener Max Bryant played a knock of 44 runs off 14 balls, while Alex Ross an unbeaten 29 in just 10 deliveries.

Afghanistan lost two wickets early in the innings, but Imran Mir and Farmanullah Safi put the chase back on track with impressive innings.

Mir scored 53 runs from 14 deliveries in an ultra-aggressive innings, including seven sixes and two fours. Safi amassed 26 from seven balls, including four sixes. The duo stitched together a rapid partnership. Naib also chipped in with 17 runs from six deliveries. Afghans completed the chase in 5.1 overs with five balls to spare.

What was India’s position in Hong Kong Sixes 2026?

India’s campaign at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 was disappointing as they finished the tournament in 11th position. The team first lost both their Group C matches against Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which dropped them out of title contention.

The Indian team then lost to England in the Bowl semi-finals. The Men in Blue finally registered a victory against Bangladesh in the 11th-place match, chasing a target of 117 with five wickets in hand. Bangladesh finished at the 12th position after losing the match.