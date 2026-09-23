ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: How Afghan Cyclist Who Disguised Herself As A Man To Avoid Taliban Won Silver medal?

Hyderabad: Once disguised as a man to escape dodged stones and bottles thrown at her, Afghanistan cyclist Fariba Hashimi scripted an inspiring story at the Asian Games 2026. The 23-year-old fled her country five years ago and settled in Italy. On Wednesday, she won the silver medal in the women's individual road race becoming the first female medallist at the Asian Games since 2002 for Afghanistan.

"I can't explain my feelings now," said the 23-year-old, as quoted by news agency AFP.

"I was born inside a country where the women who dream are getting attacked, and I'm really happy that I have fought against that. I hope that the next generation will come here and represent their country without any fear,” she added.

In 201, she fled Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power. The Taliban government imposed a number of rules limiting women’s access to education and other areas including sports. Fariba hopes that her podium finish will inspire a lot of other Afghan women.

Afghan Cyclists, second-placed Yulduz Hashimi, winner Fariba Hashimi and third-placed Zahra Rezayee pose on the podium of the 2022 women's road cycling championships of Afghanistan in Aigle, western Switzerland (AFP)

"They took away our freedom, they took away everything from us," said Hashimi.