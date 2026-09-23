Asian Games 2026: How Afghan Cyclist Who Disguised Herself As A Man To Avoid Taliban Won Silver medal?
Fariba Hashimi became Afghanistan's first female medallist at the Asian Games in 24 years.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Once disguised as a man to escape dodged stones and bottles thrown at her, Afghanistan cyclist Fariba Hashimi scripted an inspiring story at the Asian Games 2026. The 23-year-old fled her country five years ago and settled in Italy. On Wednesday, she won the silver medal in the women's individual road race becoming the first female medallist at the Asian Games since 2002 for Afghanistan.
"I can't explain my feelings now," said the 23-year-old, as quoted by news agency AFP.
"I was born inside a country where the women who dream are getting attacked, and I'm really happy that I have fought against that. I hope that the next generation will come here and represent their country without any fear,” she added.
In 201, she fled Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power. The Taliban government imposed a number of rules limiting women’s access to education and other areas including sports. Fariba hopes that her podium finish will inspire a lot of other Afghan women.
"They took away our freedom, they took away everything from us," said Hashimi.
"This silver medal can show a lot of resilience from Afghan women, and I'm really happy. I'm not alone, I know that behind me millions of women, from many countries, have the same dream and they are standing with me."
How did Hashimi win a silver medal?
Fariba took up cycling at 15 following in the footsteps of her sister Yulduz, who is also an international cyclist. Neither of the sisters had ridden a bike before and they used to borrow it from neighbours and ride it for hours before taking part in their first race in 2017.
"No one ever thought that women would ride bicycles in Faryab. We thought it would be small, but it caused quite a stir. I always dress like a man to go to the train." Fariba told news agency Reuters.
Fariba finished behind China's Guo Li (gold) and ahead of Hong Kong's Leung Wing Yee (bronze) in the women's individual road race. She clocked a time of 2 hours, 50 minutes, and 5 seconds.
"I never want to give up and hopefully we can see (what can happen) again in Los Angeles," she stated.
"I'm here without a mechanic, without any preparation. We brought one guy with us from the national federation, and he just drove the car. We were fixing the bike ourselves. I was the mechanic for myself. I was washing the bike myself.”