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AFG vs ZIM: Rashid Khan Scripts History; Becomes First Bowler To Take 200 T20I Wickets

File photo: Rashid Khan ( IANS )

Sharjah (UAE): Rashid Khan keeps on writing his name in the record books, and it has become the habit of the Afghan leg-spinner. The 28-year-old continued showing his excellence in the second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as well achieving an important milestone. He became the first bowler to take 200 T20I wickets across the globe.

Rashid was just one wicket away from reaching the landmark, and he dismissed Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani to reach the feat. He trapped the batter LBW on just two runs while the team was chasing a target of 222.

Rashid achieved the feat in his 120th T20I appearance and extended his lead at the top of the all-time wicket-taker’s list. He had already gained the top position in the list of leading wicket-takers in men's T20Is in September 2025, surpassing Tim Southee of New Zealand. Also, Rashid has already crossed the mark of 700 wickets in T20 cricket, and he is the sole bowler to do so. After making his international debut in October 2015 against Zimbabwe, Rashid has established himself as one of the most lethal bowlers in the shortest format of the game. England’s Adil Rashid remains Afghanistan's bowler’s only challenger in the list of bowlers taking most wickets, but the two are separated by a large gap. Most wickets in Men’s T20Is Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – 200 wickets in 120 matches, average 13.96, economy 6.13 Adil Rashid (England) – 171 wickets in 153 matches, average 23.42, economy 7.56 Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong) – 165 wickets in 119 matches, average 15.38, economy 6.11