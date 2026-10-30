AFG vs ZIM: Rashid Khan Scripts History; Becomes First Bowler To Take 200 T20I Wickets
Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan became the first bowler to take 200 T20I wickets, etching his name in the record books.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
Sharjah (UAE): Rashid Khan keeps on writing his name in the record books, and it has become the habit of the Afghan leg-spinner. The 28-year-old continued showing his excellence in the second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as well achieving an important milestone. He became the first bowler to take 200 T20I wickets across the globe.
Rashid was just one wicket away from reaching the landmark, and he dismissed Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani to reach the feat. He trapped the batter LBW on just two runs while the team was chasing a target of 222.
🚨 HISTORY BY RASHID KHAN 🐐 - Rashid Khan becomes the first bowler in history to complete 200 wickets in Men's T20Is. One of the greatest in shorter format. https://t.co/OXIFkrVvm2— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 29, 2026
Rashid achieved the feat in his 120th T20I appearance and extended his lead at the top of the all-time wicket-taker’s list. He had already gained the top position in the list of leading wicket-takers in men's T20Is in September 2025, surpassing Tim Southee of New Zealand. Also, Rashid has already crossed the mark of 700 wickets in T20 cricket, and he is the sole bowler to do so.
After making his international debut in October 2015 against Zimbabwe, Rashid has established himself as one of the most lethal bowlers in the shortest format of the game. England’s Adil Rashid remains Afghanistan's bowler’s only challenger in the list of bowlers taking most wickets, but the two are separated by a large gap.
200 WICKETS. ONE HISTORIC JOURNEY. 👑 From his first T20I wicket to making history as the first-ever bowler to claim 200 wickets in men’s T20I cricket, @rashidkhan_19 reflects on the journey, the milestones, and the hard work behind this incredible world record. 👏 A moment of pride for Rashid, the #AfghanAtalan lineup, and the entire nation! ❤️ #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvZIM | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 29, 2026
Most wickets in Men’s T20Is
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – 200 wickets in 120 matches, average 13.96, economy 6.13
Adil Rashid (England) – 171 wickets in 153 matches, average 23.42, economy 7.56
Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong) – 165 wickets in 119 matches, average 15.38, economy 6.11
Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) – 165 wickets in 142 matches, average 23.01, economy 8.16
Tim Southee (New Zealand) – 164 wickets in 126 matches, average 22.38, economy 8.00
Afghanistan seal a thrilling win
Afghanistan scripted a memorable fightback in the fixture, and Rashid played a small role in their victory. After Afghanistan were reduced to 5/4 while batting first, Azmatullah Omarzai came up with a rescue act, smashing 116 off 50 balls laced with five fours and 12 sixes.
𝟐-𝐍𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐔𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬! 🙌 Abdullah Ahmadzai (2/34), Rashid Khan (1/29), Azmatullah Omarzai (1/17), and Fareed Ahmad Malik (1/51) chipped in with the wickets as they helped #AfghanAtalan defend their total by 19 runs to go 2-nill up in the three-match series. 👏 #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvZIM | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 29, 2026
He forged an alliance with Ijaz Ahmadzai for a 142-run sixth-wicket partnership from 59 deliveries. Rashid played a knock of 25 runs from just six deliveries.
Zimbabwe fought hard in the chase, with Sikandar Raza scoring an unbeaten 106 runs from just 56 deliveries. However, they were restricted to 202/5 and lost the match by 19 runs, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
AFG vs ZIM highlights