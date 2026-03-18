AFCON Cup: Why Were Senegal Stripped Of Title Two Months After Being Declared Winners And Who Are New Champions?
The controversial final of the AFCON Cup 2025 has taken a bizarre twist with Morocco now declared as Champions.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: The football world has seen a bizarre development as the AFCON Cup 2025 title is stripped off from Senegal and Morocco are crowned as new champions. The decision was taken on by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday, March 17. The huge decision comes after Morocco’s football federation filed an appeal against the ruling after the match.
For the unversed, Senegal won the tournament by controversially beating Morocco 1-0 on 18 January at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The solitary winning goal for Senegal was scored in an extra match after the match ended in a goalless draw.
What happened in the AFCON 2025 final?
The controversial moment in the match erupted in the stoppage time when hosts Morocco were given a penalty. After the controversial decision, Sengal decided to walkout as coach Pape Thiaw asked the players to leave the pitch. However, Senegalese icon Sadio Mane was seen pleading with his teammates to return to the pitch and get back in the action.
The CAF Appeal Board decided that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (“the Match”),…— CAF Media (@CAF_Media) March 17, 2026
Eventually, the players returned to the pitch after a delay of 17 minutes. Brahim Diaz of Morocco failed to convert the penalty. Pape Gueye then settled the match with a goal in the extra minute.
But Senegal are now stripped of their title, and Morocco have been handed their first trophy after 1976.
Why were Senegal stripped of the AFCON title?
CAF said that the decision was taken by an appeal board. The statement mentioned that Senegal are “declared to have forfeited the final match” and the result is now 3-0 in favour of Morocco.
They also added in the statement that Senegal breached Article 82 of the regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, which triggered Article 84 due to their conduct in the final.
🚨🇲🇦 BREAKING: Morocco have been announced as AFCON winners with final result overturned by CAF.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 17, 2026
Senegal have been declared to have forfeited the match with Morocco declared 3-0 winners by official statement.
CAF statement tonight. ⤵️🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/T27V28QDes
Article 82 elaborates that if a team walks off the ground before the end of the regulation time without the permission of the referee, then they will be considered the team to lose and will be eliminated from the competition. Article 84 also holds the provision stating that any team violating Article 82 will be immediately eliminated from the tournament and will lose the match by 0-3.