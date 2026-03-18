ETV Bharat / sports

AFCON Cup: Why Were Senegal Stripped Of Title Two Months After Being Declared Winners And Who Are New Champions?

Hyderabad: The football world has seen a bizarre development as the AFCON Cup 2025 title is stripped off from Senegal and Morocco are crowned as new champions. The decision was taken on by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday, March 17. The huge decision comes after Morocco’s football federation filed an appeal against the ruling after the match.

For the unversed, Senegal won the tournament by controversially beating Morocco 1-0 on 18 January at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The solitary winning goal for Senegal was scored in an extra match after the match ended in a goalless draw.

What happened in the AFCON 2025 final?

The controversial moment in the match erupted in the stoppage time when hosts Morocco were given a penalty. After the controversial decision, Sengal decided to walkout as coach Pape Thiaw asked the players to leave the pitch. However, Senegalese icon Sadio Mane was seen pleading with his teammates to return to the pitch and get back in the action.