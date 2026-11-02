AFC Women's Champions League: East Bengal Becomes First Team To Win Multiple Tournament Victories
East Bengal made history as the first Indian team to win multiple matches in the AFC Women's Champions League.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 9:52 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput scored a brace to help East Bengal script history in the AFC Women’s Champions League. Her two goals helped the team secure a 2-1 win over Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Women's FC in the Group B clash.
The victory made East Bengal the first Indian club to register multiple wins in the AFC Women’s Champions League stage matches. Previously, they beat Iran's Bam Khatoon FC 3-1 in the previous edition.
🇰🇵 4.25 SC and 🇮🇳 East Bengal FC share the early lead in Group B after opening wins! #AWCL https://t.co/6Dayp1mx0m— AFC Women’s Football (@TheAWCL) November 2, 2026
The Indian club will square off against Korea Republic's Hwacheon KSPO WFC on Wednesday, while Ho Chi Minh City will be up against DPR Korea's 4.25 SC.
Both teams created chances in an evenly contested game. Ho Chi Minh City came close to taking the lead with Ngo Thi Hong Nhung's volley, which struck the crossbar. Resty Naziri also missed a chance with a close-range effort.
FT | OFF TO A WINNING START IN THE GROUP STAGE ❤️💛 JAI HIND 🇮🇳 #JoyEastBengal #AWCL #MoshalGirlsInAsia https://t.co/HcOOYXCzNW— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) November 1, 2026
East Bengal scored the first goal of the match in the 20th minute after Football Video Support detected a handball by Rielly Chesna in the box. Ikwaput then converted a penalty and put the team into the lead.
East Bengal came close to taking a 2-0 lead eight minutes later, but Olivia Anokye's long-range effort hit the crossbar. The team eventually extended their lead in the 34th minute.
Ikwaput put the ball into the back of the net while capitalising on Tanaka Hitomi's powerful header. Ho Chi Minh City pulled one back in the 60th minute as Dau Nguyen Quynh Anh put a dive and scored a goal with a header.
The Vietnamese club had a chance to score an equaliser in the 74th minute when Anokye set up Ikwaput for a tap-in, only for Cu Thi Huynh Nhu to produce a sliding knock. Ho Chi Minh City tried hard to make the score level, but they failed to restore parity, and East Bengal made a winning start to their campaign.
AFC Women's Champions League Group B standings
April 25 SC (North Korea), East Bengal FC (India), Hwacheon KSPO WFC (South Korea), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) are in Group B of the tournament. April 25 SC are at the top with three points and a goal difference of +1, followed by East Bengal, who are in second position with three points and a goal difference of +1 as well.
Hwacheon KSPO WFC and Ho Chi Minh City are in third and fourth position, respectively, with 0 points and a goal difference of -1.