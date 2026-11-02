ETV Bharat / sports

AFC Women's Champions League: East Bengal Becomes First Team To Win Multiple Tournament Victories

Players in action during the AFC Women's Champions League football match between East Bengal FC and Ho Chi Minh City WFC ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput scored a brace to help East Bengal script history in the AFC Women’s Champions League. Her two goals helped the team secure a 2-1 win over Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Women's FC in the Group B clash.

The victory made East Bengal the first Indian club to register multiple wins in the AFC Women’s Champions League stage matches. Previously, they beat Iran's Bam Khatoon FC 3-1 in the previous edition.

The Indian club will square off against Korea Republic's Hwacheon KSPO WFC on Wednesday, while Ho Chi Minh City will be up against DPR Korea's 4.25 SC.

Both teams created chances in an evenly contested game. Ho Chi Minh City came close to taking the lead with Ngo Thi Hong Nhung's volley, which struck the crossbar. Resty Naziri also missed a chance with a close-range effort.

East Bengal scored the first goal of the match in the 20th minute after Football Video Support detected a handball by Rielly Chesna in the box. Ikwaput then converted a penalty and put the team into the lead.

East Bengal came close to taking a 2-0 lead eight minutes later, but Olivia Anokye's long-range effort hit the crossbar. The team eventually extended their lead in the 34th minute.