India vs Japan Live Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Where To Watch IND vs JAP Live Football Match?

Hyderabad: India will be up against continental giants Japan in their second clash of the 026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, Australia. The Indian team started with a 2-1 loss against Vietnam in a game that was highly physical. After a disappointing first half, the team matched higher-ranked Vietnam toe-to-toe for most of the second half.

They now have a big challenge ahead of them - facing Japan, who are one of the strong contenders to win the tournament. India last played against Japan in the Olympic Qualifiers in 2023, where India were outplayed comprehensively by 7-0. Overall, the two teams have played five matches, and Japan have won four of them. The only victory for India came in 1986 in the clash played at the First Lady Tien Soeharto Women’s Soccer Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Anita Sarkar scored a goal for India in the third minute to help them win.

India vs Japan: List of all matches so far

1986 – India 1-0 Japan – Tien Soeharto Cup

1986 – Japan 7-0 India – Tien Soeharto Cup

1995 – Japan 6-0 India – AFC Women’s Asian Championship