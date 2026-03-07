India vs Japan Live Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Where To Watch IND vs JAP Live Football Match?
India vs Japan Live Streaming Details: The AFC Women’s Asian Cup fixture will start from 4:30 PM IST.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: India will be up against continental giants Japan in their second clash of the 026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, Australia. The Indian team started with a 2-1 loss against Vietnam in a game that was highly physical. After a disappointing first half, the team matched higher-ranked Vietnam toe-to-toe for most of the second half.
They now have a big challenge ahead of them - facing Japan, who are one of the strong contenders to win the tournament. India last played against Japan in the Olympic Qualifiers in 2023, where India were outplayed comprehensively by 7-0. Overall, the two teams have played five matches, and Japan have won four of them. The only victory for India came in 1986 in the clash played at the First Lady Tien Soeharto Women’s Soccer Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia.
𝙆𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙬𝙖 🇯🇵 👋#INDvJPN #WAC2026 #BlueTigresses #AsiaDream pic.twitter.com/tFUYql7a0n— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) March 7, 2026
Anita Sarkar scored a goal for India in the third minute to help them win.
India vs Japan: List of all matches so far
1986 – India 1-0 Japan – Tien Soeharto Cup
1986 – Japan 7-0 India – Tien Soeharto Cup
1995 – Japan 6-0 India – AFC Women’s Asian Championship
1997 – Japan 1-0 India – AFC Women’s Asian Championship
2023 – Japan 7-0 India – Olympic qualifiers
Names that carry a nation. 🇮🇳⁰⁰Watch #INDvsJPN LIVE 📺 on @FanCode ⁰https://t.co/qlU8P4rktj— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) March 7, 2026
⁰#WAC2026 #AsiaDream #BlueTigresses #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/g3NTNdj9MI
India vs Japan live streaming details
What time will the India vs Japan AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match start?
The India vs Japan AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will commence at 4:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 7.
How to watch the India vs Japan AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match on TV?
Unfortunately, the India vs Japan AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will not be televised in India.
𝗔 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀. 🏯— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) March 7, 2026
🇮🇳🆚🇯🇵
🕟 16:30 IST
🏟️ Perth Rectangular Stadium
📺 @FanCode
🎫 https://t.co/rNzbgRaSJi#INDvJPN #WAC2026 #BlueTigresses #AsiaDream pic.twitter.com/qkb4EkeCYm
Where to watch the live stream of the India vs Japan AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match?
The live streaming of the India vs Japan AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be shown on the FanCode app.