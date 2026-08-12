ETV Bharat / sports

AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Qualifiers: Why FC Arkadag vs FC Goa Will Not Be Live Streamed In India?

Hyderabad: FC Goa are gearing up for a high-stakes clash on their away trip against Turkmenistan heavyweights FK Arkadag at the Arkadag Stadium. The two teams will square off in a crucial single-leg preliminary round fixture for the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Two.

It is a sudden-death knockout match, and there is no room for error in the encounter as the loser ends up playing in the second tier of continental competition, the AFC Challenge League. The hosts, FK Arkadag, are an elite side in Turkmenistan football, and they are a dominant force in the Ýokary Liga - the football league in Turkmenistan.

Arkadag, boasting domestic stalwarts like Didar Durdyýew and Altymyrat Annadurdiyev, are known for their aggressive gameplay and a strong physical presence in the middle. Their attacks have the capability to punish any defensive lapses shown by the opposition.

FC Goa are one of the two teams in the fray in the preliminary stage. The other club representing the country in the preliminary stage is East Bengal. Former India defender Gouramangi Singh. Unfortunately, some of the top players from last season have left, and FC Goa will play without their services. Also, their quota of foreign players is not full.

Why is FC Goa vs FK Arkadag streaming not available?

The live streaming of FC Goa vs FK Arkadag will not be shown by any Indian broadcaster and FC Goa have revealed the reason behind it. They explained that the broadcast rights for the preliminary rounds are held by the home club.