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AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Qualifiers: Why FC Arkadag vs FC Goa Will Not Be Live Streamed In India?

FC Goa booked a spot in the preliminary round by emerging triumphant in the AIFF Super Cup 2025–26.

fc arkadag vs fc goa streaming details
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 12, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: FC Goa are gearing up for a high-stakes clash on their away trip against Turkmenistan heavyweights FK Arkadag at the Arkadag Stadium. The two teams will square off in a crucial single-leg preliminary round fixture for the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Two.

It is a sudden-death knockout match, and there is no room for error in the encounter as the loser ends up playing in the second tier of continental competition, the AFC Challenge League. The hosts, FK Arkadag, are an elite side in Turkmenistan football, and they are a dominant force in the Ýokary Liga - the football league in Turkmenistan.

Arkadag, boasting domestic stalwarts like Didar Durdyýew and Altymyrat Annadurdiyev, are known for their aggressive gameplay and a strong physical presence in the middle. Their attacks have the capability to punish any defensive lapses shown by the opposition.

FC Goa are one of the two teams in the fray in the preliminary stage. The other club representing the country in the preliminary stage is East Bengal. Former India defender Gouramangi Singh. Unfortunately, some of the top players from last season have left, and FC Goa will play without their services. Also, their quota of foreign players is not full.

Why is FC Goa vs FK Arkadag streaming not available?

The live streaming of FC Goa vs FK Arkadag will not be shown by any Indian broadcaster and FC Goa have revealed the reason behind it. They explained that the broadcast rights for the preliminary rounds are held by the home club.

As per the AFC Competition Regulations, the broadcast rights for the Preliminary Rounds of the AFC Champions League Two are held by the home club. As a result, FC Goa has no control over the production, distribution or broadcast of tomorrow’s fixture,” the Gaurs said.

FC Goa vs FK Arkadag live streaming details

When is the FC Goa vs FK Arkadag match scheduled?

The FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 qualifier clash will take place on Wednesday, August 12 at 8:30 pm IST.

Where will the FC Goa vs FK Arkadag match take place?

The FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 match will be hosted at the Arkadag Stadium in Arkadag, Turkmenistan.

Where to watch FK Arkadag vs FC Goa live streaming?

The FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 qualifier live streaming won’t be available in India.

TAGGED:

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TWO QUALIFIERS
FC ARKADAG VS FC GOA LIVE STREAMING
FC GOA VS FC ARKADAG LIVE STREAMING
AIFF SUPER CUP
WHERE TO WATCH FK ARKADAG VS FC GOA

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