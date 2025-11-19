ETV Bharat / sports

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India Suffer Embarrassing 1-0 Defeat Against Bangladesh

Hyderabad: The Indian football team's string of disappointing results in the last year or so continued on Tuesday as well. The team suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Bangladesh at Dhaka’s National Stadium in the Group C encounter of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. Notably, Bangladesh are ranked 183 while India are at 136th spot in the global rankings. A goal from Shekh Morsalin (12’) was good enough for Bangladesh to earn three points in the qualifier match.

This was Bangladesh’s first win over India in 22 years, since they last beat Men in Blue 2-1 at Dhaka in 2003.

Lallianzuala Chhangte appeared in his 50th international match while Indian head coach Khalid Jamil handed debuts to Mohammed Sanan and Lalremtluanga Fanai. In the 12th minute of the match, Bangladesh broke with speed on the counter after clearing an Indian long throw.

Rakib Hossain ran down the left flank and provided a low pass to an unmarked Morsalin, who struck the ball past India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. India soon composed themselves and started an attempt to bounce back in the match, with Suresh Singh Wangjam missing an opportunity in the 17th minute via a shot from outside the box.