AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India Suffer Embarrassing 1-0 Defeat Against Bangladesh
The Indian football team suffered a loss against Bangladesh, who are placed 47 spots below them in the rankings.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 7:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian football team's string of disappointing results in the last year or so continued on Tuesday as well. The team suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Bangladesh at Dhaka’s National Stadium in the Group C encounter of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. Notably, Bangladesh are ranked 183 while India are at 136th spot in the global rankings. A goal from Shekh Morsalin (12’) was good enough for Bangladesh to earn three points in the qualifier match.
This was Bangladesh’s first win over India in 22 years, since they last beat Men in Blue 2-1 at Dhaka in 2003.
Lallianzuala Chhangte appeared in his 50th international match while Indian head coach Khalid Jamil handed debuts to Mohammed Sanan and Lalremtluanga Fanai. In the 12th minute of the match, Bangladesh broke with speed on the counter after clearing an Indian long throw.
Rakib Hossain ran down the left flank and provided a low pass to an unmarked Morsalin, who struck the ball past India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. India soon composed themselves and started an attempt to bounce back in the match, with Suresh Singh Wangjam missing an opportunity in the 17th minute via a shot from outside the box.
India got their best chance just after the half-hour mark, but Bangladesh midfielder Hamza Choudhury blocked Lallianzuala Chhangte’s crack on an empty goal. India came into the second half with more intent as Mahesh Singh Naorem replaced Pabhu on the field.
Soon after the substitution, Suresh sent a free-kick into the box from the left and was headed goalwards by Bheke. Rahim was waiting near the goal to turn it in, but the alert Bangladesh defenders cleared the danger before the Indian forward could make a run towards the ball and put it into the back of the net.
Sanan created a chance in the 66th minute, but his effort was saved by the Bangladesh goalkeeper.
India already out of AFC Asian Cup qualification
The Indian team was knocked out of the qualification race earlier this year when they conceded a 1-2 loss against Singapore at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. The latest result against Oman means that they are now three points behind Bangladesh, and even if they beat Hong Kong in the last group match in March 2026, their neighbours will be better placed in the group on the basis of head-to-head.
Currently, India are placed at the bottom in the group with two draws and three defeats in five matches, and there are fewer chances that their position will change.