ETV Bharat / sports

AFC Asian Cup 2027 Postponed Due To Security Concerns After Attack On Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: The AFC Asian Cup football tournament, which was scheduled to start in January 2027, has been postponed due to severe travel disruptions and security challenges following recent attacks on Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) officially announced the update on Tuesday.

The AFC said in a statement that the decision was made in light of the current exceptional circumstances in the region and the severe logistical challenges. The revised dates will be submitted to FIFA for approval. The postponement was necessary because the current exceptional circumstances would cause difficulties for the teams, officials and spectators participating in the tournament.

The tournament, previously scheduled to be held from January 7 to February 5, 2027, will now be held from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028, according to the revised schedule. The decision comes after detailed discussions between the AFC Asian Cup Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF). The unexpected change comes exactly a week after the tournament's venues and schedule were announced.

“Following extensive discussions and close consultation with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™ and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed today that the upcoming edition of Asia’s crown jewel, originally to be held from January 7 to February 5, 2027, will now take place from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028,” an official statement read.

Riyadh airport attack

On October 10, 12 people were killed and 309 injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the deadliest attack in the country in a decade. Despite concerns about the tournament's timing, organisers had said at the time that the tournament would go ahead in January.

Other sports competitions also get affected

FIFA and the Saudi E-Sports Federation had earlier postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026, which was scheduled to be held in Jeddah from October 16-25, following the Riyadh airport attack. The famous 'Six Kings Slam' tennis tournament, which was scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia, has also been postponed to December 27-30 due to the same challenges.