AFC Asian Cup: India Knocked Out Of Qualification For First Time Since 2015 After 2-1 Defeat Against Singapore

Hyderabad: India’s qualifying campaign for the Asia Cup 2027 came to an end on Tuesday night as they conceded a 2-1 defeat against Singapore at the Jawahar Lal Nehru International Stadium, Goa. India were outplayed in the home fixture, and they have failed to qualify for the continental event for the first time since 2015.

A brace from midfielder Song Ui-young turned out to be decisive for the visitors as it revived their qualification hopes while the Indian team were officially knocked out of the competition. Coming into the do-or-die contest, India's head coach Khalid Jamil had aimed to take a front-foot approach. India reaped the reward for their high-pressure game in the opening stages of play, and Lallianzuala Chhangte found the back of the net in the 14th minute with a brilliant strike from nearly 30 yards out.

Singapore bounce back to win the contest

India were dominant for most of the first half, creating several opportunities through the trio of Chhangte, Liston Colaco, and Mahesh Singh. Chhangte and Mahesh both missed goal chances, and a shot from Liston Colaco was cleared off the goal line.