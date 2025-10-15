AFC Asian Cup: India Knocked Out Of Qualification For First Time Since 2015 After 2-1 Defeat Against Singapore
The Indian football team hit a new low on Tuesday as they failed to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2025.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: India’s qualifying campaign for the Asia Cup 2027 came to an end on Tuesday night as they conceded a 2-1 defeat against Singapore at the Jawahar Lal Nehru International Stadium, Goa. India were outplayed in the home fixture, and they have failed to qualify for the continental event for the first time since 2015.
A brace from midfielder Song Ui-young turned out to be decisive for the visitors as it revived their qualification hopes while the Indian team were officially knocked out of the competition. Coming into the do-or-die contest, India's head coach Khalid Jamil had aimed to take a front-foot approach. India reaped the reward for their high-pressure game in the opening stages of play, and Lallianzuala Chhangte found the back of the net in the 14th minute with a brilliant strike from nearly 30 yards out.
Singapore bounce back to win the contest
India were dominant for most of the first half, creating several opportunities through the trio of Chhangte, Liston Colaco, and Mahesh Singh. Chhangte and Mahesh both missed goal chances, and a shot from Liston Colaco was cleared off the goal line.
Singapore pounced on India’s wastefulness just before the clock hit the 45-minute mark. Irfan Najeeb provided a cross to Glenn Kweh, and he created a setup for Song Ui-young, who scored an equaliser.
India went on to press after the break, but left too much space open at the back. Singapore’s second goal and the winner came in the 58th minute through a swift counter-attack. India tried to create some attacks and find the equaliser, but Singapore were successful in protecting their lead.
India knocked out of the qualification
With the win, Singapore are now just two points away from Hong Kong, who are at the top of Group C. India slumped to the bottom of the standings and bowed out of the qualification.
It is the first time since 2015 that India have not qualified for the Asia Cup. India have participated in the five editions so far, and their best finish was being runner-up in the 1964 edition.