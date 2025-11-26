ETV Bharat / sports

Achievement Despite Odds: Story Of Karnataka's Kavya, Part Of Winning Team In Women's T20 World Cup For Blind

Shivamogga: A sports enthusiast since childhood, Kavya, a visually impaired cricketer never allowed her disability to be a barrier, instead she used it to strengthen her determination. Today, she is part of the Indian women's blind cricket team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Kavya V from Baruwe village in Hosanagar taluk of Karnataka's Shivamogga district is a completely blind B1 cricketer and contributed to her team's victory with her all-round performance.

She is daughter of Jayamma and Venkatesh Achar and has three elder sisters and a younger sister. Despite being visually impaired what made Kavya different was her exceptional talent and fearlessness.

Kavya's parents (ETV Bharat)

"Initially she studied at a school in Ripponpet but faced difficulties in English due to her visual impairment. Teachers advised us to get her admitted at Sharada Devi Blind Development Centre in Gopala Gowda Block, Shivamogga. So after passing class 4, Kavya was admitted to this centre in Shivamogga. It was here that her skills in sports were identified and teachers encouraged her to pursue those," Kavya's father Venkatesh said.

According to Kavya, who is currently in Bengaluru, told ETV Bharat over phone that her teachers at the Shivamogga centre, Suresh and Eshwa, played a significant role in guiding and inspiring her to pursue what seemed an uphill challenge. Her coaches, Shika Shetty and Chandu from Bengaluru, taught her the techniques that helped her to excel and Gnanabharathi Education Society took care of her overall sporting development.

She said her family is not financially sound and arranging three square meals a day had once been difficult. "Despite all hardships, my parents had faith in me and encouraged me to pursue sports," she said.