Achievement Despite Odds: Story Of Karnataka's Kavya, Part Of Winning Team In Women's T20 World Cup For Blind
Siddaramaiah congratulated the Indian blind women's cricket team and announced government jobs for Karnataka's cricketers and Rs 10 lakh cash prize each for all players.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 5:51 PM IST
Shivamogga: A sports enthusiast since childhood, Kavya, a visually impaired cricketer never allowed her disability to be a barrier, instead she used it to strengthen her determination. Today, she is part of the Indian women's blind cricket team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup.
Kavya V from Baruwe village in Hosanagar taluk of Karnataka's Shivamogga district is a completely blind B1 cricketer and contributed to her team's victory with her all-round performance.
She is daughter of Jayamma and Venkatesh Achar and has three elder sisters and a younger sister. Despite being visually impaired what made Kavya different was her exceptional talent and fearlessness.
"Initially she studied at a school in Ripponpet but faced difficulties in English due to her visual impairment. Teachers advised us to get her admitted at Sharada Devi Blind Development Centre in Gopala Gowda Block, Shivamogga. So after passing class 4, Kavya was admitted to this centre in Shivamogga. It was here that her skills in sports were identified and teachers encouraged her to pursue those," Kavya's father Venkatesh said.
According to Kavya, who is currently in Bengaluru, told ETV Bharat over phone that her teachers at the Shivamogga centre, Suresh and Eshwa, played a significant role in guiding and inspiring her to pursue what seemed an uphill challenge. Her coaches, Shika Shetty and Chandu from Bengaluru, taught her the techniques that helped her to excel and Gnanabharathi Education Society took care of her overall sporting development.
She said her family is not financially sound and arranging three square meals a day had once been difficult. "Despite all hardships, my parents had faith in me and encouraged me to pursue sports," she said.
"After passing class 10 from Sharada Devi Blind Development Centre, I continued my studies at Samarthnam Trust in Bengaluru, which took care of my college fees. Samarthnam used to conduct sports camps and I started participating in the athletics and cricket camps."
Kavya said she was into athletics before turning her attention to cricket. "I used to participate in marathons and long jump events. I still practise these. I first played cricket at the zonal level and then got selected. A camp was held in Delhi a month ago, where the national team selection was done," she said.
Kavya's father said he speaks to his daughter every day over phone. "She is an excellent cricketer. It is not easy to play just by hearing the sound of the ball," he said
Her mother, Jayamma, said, "My daughter has made us very proud. All our children have got married except Kavya."
Kavya is among the three players from Karnataka in the women's team. The others are captain Deepika TC and Kavya N R.
Team India won its first Women's One-Day International World Cup by defeating Nepal by seven wickets in Colombo on Sunday.
Led by Deepika, India won the toss and elected to bowl, restricting Nepal to 114 runs with five wickets. Then, during batting, Indian scored 117 runs with loss of three wickets in just 12 overs and lifted their maiden T20 World Cup.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated the Indian blind women's cricket team and announced government jobs for Karnataka's cricketers along with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each for all the 13 players.
Siddaramaiah announced this while felicitating the players at his Kaveri residence.
