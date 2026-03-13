ETV Bharat / sports

Abrar Ahmed Hundred Auction Controversy: Why Kavya Maran Is Being Trolled Over Signing Of Pakistani Leg-Spinner?

Hyderabad: Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was signed by Sunrisers Leeds in the 2026 auction of The Hundred. The move from the franchise has sparked an online debate with some criticising the franchise for roping in a Pakistani cricketer.

The franchise is owned by the same group behind Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They signed Abrar for a value of £190,000 during the men’s auction. Soon after the announcement was made on social media, many posts targeted franchise co-owner Kavya Maran.

Why did Abrar’s signing result in a controversy?

The announcement attracted some negative comments in quick time, asking why a franchise connected to IPL have added a Pakistani player to their roster. The criticism was also towards Kavya Maran, who is associated with the ownership group of SRH as well as Sunrisers Leeds. The clash stemmed from a long-standing tension between the neighbouring countries India and Pakistan.

Also, shortly after the franchise signed the cricketer, the X account of the franchise was reportedly suspended.