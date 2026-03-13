Abrar Ahmed Hundred Auction Controversy: Why Kavya Maran Is Being Trolled Over Signing Of Pakistani Leg-Spinner?
Sunrisers Leeds signed Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in the Hundred auction for £190,000.
Hyderabad: Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was signed by Sunrisers Leeds in the 2026 auction of The Hundred. The move from the franchise has sparked an online debate with some criticising the franchise for roping in a Pakistani cricketer.
The franchise is owned by the same group behind Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They signed Abrar for a value of £190,000 during the men’s auction. Soon after the announcement was made on social media, many posts targeted franchise co-owner Kavya Maran.
Why did Abrar’s signing result in a controversy?
The announcement attracted some negative comments in quick time, asking why a franchise connected to IPL have added a Pakistani player to their roster. The criticism was also towards Kavya Maran, who is associated with the ownership group of SRH as well as Sunrisers Leeds. The clash stemmed from a long-standing tension between the neighbouring countries India and Pakistan.
🚨 Meet Abrar Ahmed— Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) March 12, 2026
- He used to mock Abhinandan with a tea gesture
- He used to mock Indian players with unwanted celebrations
- He used to mock Indian soldiers during the Operation Sindoor
Despite everything Kavya Maran and Sunrisers had brought him in the Hundred league.… pic.twitter.com/Z41auspDe3
Also, shortly after the franchise signed the cricketer, the X account of the franchise was reportedly suspended.
Backdrop of the Abrar Ahmed Hundred Auction controversy
There were speculations before the start of the auction that the Hundred franchises linked to the IPL teams might avoid signing Pakistani players. That triggered a debate around the impartial selection of the players in the league. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a joint statement with the eight franchises addressing the debate.
In a joint statement, the ECB and all eight of The Hundred team franchises have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring The Hundred continues to be a competition that is inclusive, welcoming and open to allhttps://t.co/VxG5HPaxS5— England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) February 24, 2026
The statement said that player selections would be based on cricketing factors rather than nationality or political considerations.
Which other Pakistan players were signed in the Hundred auction?
Apart from Abrar Spinner, Usman Tariq was signed by Birmingham Phoenix for £140,000.
However, some of the notable Pakistani names didn’t get any buyers. Pacer HARIS Rauf, who came in the auction with a base price of £100,000. Their left-arm seamer, Shaheen Afridi, pulled out from the auction even before it began.
Pakistan players to play in The Hundred
Several key players like Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan, and Mohammad Hasnain have played in the league. For 2026, 14 players were shortlisted but only two were bought in the auction.