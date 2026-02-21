Abhishek Sharma's South Africa Record Offers India Hope Amid Lean Run
Three ducks later, Abhishek walks into a high-stakes South Africa contest backed by the dressing room's quiet faith in his revival.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: Three innings, three ducks — the numbers to Abhishek Sharma’s name at this T20 World Cup make for stark reading. Yet, as India prepare to face South Africa in a decisive Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium tomorrow, there is just enough evidence in the recent past to suggest the opener’s drought is just a knock away.
Across the ongoing tournament, Abhishek has registered 0 (3) against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad, 0 (4) against Pakistan in Colombo and a golden duck against USA in the Mumbai opener — three dismissals that have come before he has been able to impose his natural tempo.
This is the first time in his young T20I career that he has recorded three consecutive ducks, and only the fourth time across his wider T20 career that he has fallen for zero in successive international matches.
But zoom out from the immediate slump, and the broader arc of his T20 numbers still leans heavily in his favour. Since the start of 2025, Abhishek has built a reputation as one of India’s most explosive powerplay batters — a player capable of compressing a match in the first six overs.
His recent returns include scores of 84 (35) and 68* (20) against New Zealand earlier this year, and a striking 135 (54) against England in Mumbai — innings that underline both his range and his appetite for high-impact starts. Crucially for India, his record against South Africa — the attack he faces next amid national trepidation — has been quietly consistent. In four T20Is against them in December 2025, Abhish ek registered scores of 34 (21) in Ahmedabad, 35 (18) in Dharamsala, 17 (8 balls, three 4s and a 6) in New Chandigarh and 17 (12) in Cuttack. None of them was defining match-winning knocks, but all four innings followed the same pattern: Quick starts, assertive strokeplay, and strike rates comfortably above 140 in each outing.
That pattern carried into the lead-up to this tournament as well. In the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup warm-up on February 4, 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium, Abhishek scored 24 off 18 balls before retiring hurt — an innings that included three fours and a six and came at a strike rate of 133.33 in a 30-run India victory.
It is that familiarity and rhythm against this opposition that India will hope resurfaces on Sunday night. Against South Africa’s pace-heavy new-ball attack, Abhishek’s instinct to attack length early has previously disrupted their plans. In Ahmedabad, he struck six boundaries in a brisk cameo; in Dharamsala, he cleared the ropes three times in an 18-ball burst. The returns suggest that he sees the ball well against their seamers — an encouraging sign given the assistance fast bowlers have found in the powerplay at Motera this week.
Considering his lean patch and his penchant for a six to start may well look at some smart advice for the smart cricket his captain has repeatedly doted on and pitched for. As veteran Gavaskar has suggested, Abhishek could tweak his trajectory, take a run or two to navigate the opening, settle down and then explode.
Meanwhile, the other number that matters in the context of his current form is volume. Even with the three ducks in this World Cup and a handful of low scores scattered across the IPL earlier in 2025, Abhishek’s overall T20 record over the last 12 months shows far more peaks than troughs. Multiple scores above 70, a strike rate that routinely pushes past 177, and a boundary frequency among the highest in India’s top order – all reinforce the team’s decision to persist with him.
Internally, the management has continued to stress role clarity over short-term output. Abhishek’s brief is uncomplicated: Attack in the powerplay, force field changes, and tilt the tempo early — even if that comes with risk. His skipper is fully behind his patented template. “He looked after us whole of last year and now it’s our turn to look after him,” he said in his Press conference
The risk has bitten three times in a row this tournament. But history — and recent head-to-head numbers — suggest it may not keep biting for long. For India, that makes Abhishek Sharma less a concern than a potential swing factor.
And against South Africa, of all opponents, his past suggests the odds of a reset may be closer than they appear. What is needed is not reset, rejig or recalibration. What’s needed is refuelling and revival.
Also Read
IND vs SA | 'People Who Are Worried About His Form, I Worry For Them': Suryakumar Yadav Backs Abhishek Sharma