Abhishek Sharma's South Africa Record Offers India Hope Amid Lean Run

India's Abhishek Sharma, right, returns to the pavilion after his dismissal by Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Netherlands, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: Three innings, three ducks — the numbers to Abhishek Sharma’s name at this T20 World Cup make for stark reading. Yet, as India prepare to face South Africa in a decisive Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium tomorrow, there is just enough evidence in the recent past to suggest the opener’s drought is just a knock away.

Across the ongoing tournament, Abhishek has registered 0 (3) against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad, 0 (4) against Pakistan in Colombo and a golden duck against USA in the Mumbai opener — three dismissals that have come before he has been able to impose his natural tempo.

This is the first time in his young T20I career that he has recorded three consecutive ducks, and only the fourth time across his wider T20 career that he has fallen for zero in successive international matches.

But zoom out from the immediate slump, and the broader arc of his T20 numbers still leans heavily in his favour. Since the start of 2025, Abhishek has built a reputation as one of India’s most explosive powerplay batters — a player capable of compressing a match in the first six overs.

His recent returns include scores of 84 (35) and 68* (20) against New Zealand earlier this year, and a striking 135 (54) against England in Mumbai — innings that underline both his range and his appetite for high-impact starts. Crucially for India, his record against South Africa — the attack he faces next amid national trepidation — has been quietly consistent. In four T20Is against them in December 2025, Abhish ek registered scores of 34 (21) in Ahmedabad, 35 (18) in Dharamsala, 17 (8 balls, three 4s and a 6) in New Chandigarh and 17 (12) in Cuttack. None of them was defining match-winning knocks, but all four innings followed the same pattern: Quick starts, assertive strokeplay, and strike rates comfortably above 140 in each outing.

That pattern carried into the lead-up to this tournament as well. In the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup warm-up on February 4, 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium, Abhishek scored 24 off 18 balls before retiring hurt — an innings that included three fours and a six and came at a strike rate of 133.33 in a 30-run India victory.