Abhishek Sharma, Smriti Mandhana Named ICC Player Of The Month

Hyderabad: Aggressive batters Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana bagged the ICC Player of the Month awards for September 2025 following their spectacular performance in the Asia Cup 2025 and women's ODI series against Australia, respectively.

Abhishek, who opens for India and represents Punjab in the domestic circuit, amassed 314 runs in seven matches during the period at an average of 44.85 and an outstanding strike-rate of 200. The 25-year-old, who was adjudged the player of the tournament in the Asia Cup 2025, which was won by India, also achieved the highest rating points ever in the T20I batting rankings.

He won ahead of team-mate Kuldeep Yadav and Brian Bennett of Zimbabwe. "It feels great to win this ICC award, and I am happy that it has come for some important matches that I could help win. I am proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult of situations. Our recent track record in T20Is reflects our outstanding team culture and positive mindset," said Abhishek, a left-handed batter.