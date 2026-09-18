ETV Bharat / sports

Abhishek Sharma Slams 30-Ball 100; Breaks Rohit Sharma's Record For Fastest T20I Ton By An Indian

New Delhi: Abhishek Sharma on Thursday went past former skipper Rohit Sharma, slamming the fastest T20 International century by an Indian batter off only 30 balls during the third and final match against Afghanistan here. The left-handed opener clobbered 10 sixes and nine fours in a whirlwind knock to break Rohit's record -- a 35-ball century which he made against Sri Lanka in December 2017.

Scoring at a whopping strike rate of 317.64, Abhishek eventually fell for 108 off 34 balls with a total of 11 sixes and nine fours. Abhishek’s century was also the fastest for any batter against a Test-playing nation, and he brought up his hundred with a single in the ninth over of the Indian innings.

With a 30-ball hundred, Abhishek’s knock is now the third in the list of fastest T20I hundreds. Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan recorded the fastest ton off only 27 balls against Cyprus in June 2024, while Muhammad Fahad brought up his ton for Turkey against Bulgaria in only 29 balls in July 2025.

The innings was also Abhishek’s third century in the shortest format to go with 12 half-centuries. Abhishek went firing on all cylinders after a rather slow start, which saw the left-handed batter hit his first four on the fourth ball of the opening over.