ETV Bharat / sports

Abhishek Sharma Moves Delhi High Court Seeking Protection Of Personality Rights

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights against the unauthorised use of his identity.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jyoti Singh on Tuesday heard the matter partly, and posted it for further hearing on July 9.

During the hearing, counsel Varun Pathak, appearing for Meta, submitted that the petition referred to eight URLs, but two of them were inaccessible. He further argued that one of the URLs contained a paparazzi-style photograph, which did not amount to a violation of personality rights.

Appearing for Abhishek Sharma, his counsel contended that the image in question was AI-generated, thereby constituting an unauthorised use of the cricketer's identity.

During the proceedings, the court observed that it regularly addresses such issues and noted a "thin line" between defamation and personality rights. The court remarked that even in defamation cases, personality rights can be infringed.