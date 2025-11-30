SMAT 2025-26: Abhishek Sharma Breaks Multiple T20 Records, Punjab Post Fourth-Highest T20 Total Against Bengal
Abhishek Sharma slammed a 52-ball 148 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Bengal in Hyderabad.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 12:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: World No.1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma is known for his ability to destroy with the bat, as he has an aggressive template of batting in the middle. The same was on display when Punjab took on Bengal in the Elite Group C encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Abhishek played a whirlwind knock of 148 runs from 52 deliveries, completing his century in 32 deliveries. With the century, he equalled former India skipper Rohit Sharma’s record.
Second fastest fifty in T20s by an Indian
The left-handed batter emulated his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, by scoring a half-century in just 12 balls. He scored the joint-second-fastest fifty by an Indian batter after Ashutosh Sharma, who completed fifty in just 11 deliveries.
Eight hundred in T20 cricket
Abhishek smacked a 32-ball hundred, registering his eighth century in T20 cricket, equalling Rohit Sharma’s tally. He is second in the list of Indian batters with the most T20 hundreds after Virat Kohli, who has nine centuries in the shortest format of the game.
Abhishek Sharma’s class in SMAT 🤯— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 30, 2025
A 32 ball century and he hasn’t stopped yet 🔥
📸: https://t.co/7oLVPwpdLq
[Play With Fire | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy] pic.twitter.com/ZaoyrEy0jN
Fourth-highest score in T20 cricket
Punjab posted a massive score of 310/5 in 20 overs, registering the fourth-highest total in T20 cricket. Also, it is the second-highest total in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after Baroda’s 349/5 against Sikkim in 2023. Also, Punjab scored 28 sixes in the innings, scripting a world record for most sixes in an innings, surpassing Zimbabwe’s record of hitting 27 sixes against Gambia in 2024.
Abhishek sharma scored a 32 ball 100 against Bengal 🥶— cricmawa (@cricmawa) November 30, 2025
He has smacked Bengal bowlers left and right pic.twitter.com/IZDyPXibIg
Prabhsimran Singh scored 70 runs from 35 deliveries, playing a key role in the team’s massive total in the shortest format. Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami and Aakash Deep were also caught in the carnage of the India opener as the former leaked 61 runs from four overs, while the latter conceded 55 runs from four overs.