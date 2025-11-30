ETV Bharat / sports

SMAT 2025-26: Abhishek Sharma Breaks Multiple T20 Records, Punjab Post Fourth-Highest T20 Total Against Bengal

Hyderabad: World No.1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma is known for his ability to destroy with the bat, as he has an aggressive template of batting in the middle. The same was on display when Punjab took on Bengal in the Elite Group C encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Abhishek played a whirlwind knock of 148 runs from 52 deliveries, completing his century in 32 deliveries. With the century, he equalled former India skipper Rohit Sharma’s record.

Second fastest fifty in T20s by an Indian

The left-handed batter emulated his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, by scoring a half-century in just 12 balls. He scored the joint-second-fastest fifty by an Indian batter after Ashutosh Sharma, who completed fifty in just 11 deliveries.

Eight hundred in T20 cricket