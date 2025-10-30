ETV Bharat / sports

Abhishek Nayar Appointed As Kolkata Knight Riders Head Coach

Hyderabad: Abhishek Nayar has been officially appointed as the new head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition. Nayar replaces Chandkant Pandit, who previously parted ways with the franchise after the conclusion of the last season.

Nayar has been a long-time member of the franchise, working in multiple capacities such as assistant coach and talent scout. He played a key role in unearthing promising talents in the country, like Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana, while working with the team. He was part of the support staff when KKR clinched the IPL title in 2024.

Nayar is often appreciated for helping the players go through a rough patch to get back to their peak form. He has also worked with the Indian team but was relieved of his duties after the Champions Trophy victory.