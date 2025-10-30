Abhishek Nayar Appointed As Kolkata Knight Riders Head Coach
Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Abhishek Nayar as the head coach for the IPL 2026.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Abhishek Nayar has been officially appointed as the new head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition. Nayar replaces Chandkant Pandit, who previously parted ways with the franchise after the conclusion of the last season.
Nayar has been a long-time member of the franchise, working in multiple capacities such as assistant coach and talent scout. He played a key role in unearthing promising talents in the country, like Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana, while working with the team. He was part of the support staff when KKR clinched the IPL title in 2024.
Nayar is often appreciated for helping the players go through a rough patch to get back to their peak form. He has also worked with the Indian team but was relieved of his duties after the Champions Trophy victory.
Managing director of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Venky Mysore, stated that the team management is thrilled to see him appointed as head coach.
"Abhishek has been a vital part of the Knight Riders setup since 2018, shaping our players both on and off the field. His understanding of the game and connection with players have been key to our growth. We're thrilled to see him take over as Head Coach and lead KKR into its next chapter," said Mysore.
Nayar is also working as the head coach of the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League. He will now be seen working with two different franchises in the India T20 league.
Nayar has played three matches for the Indian team as a fast bowling all-rounder. He bowled 18 deliveries, conceding 17 runs from them, but failed to take any wickets. He has played 60 IPL matches, scoring 672 runs and nine wickets.