Abhishek’s Duck Walk Continues In Nightmarish World Cup

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: Another evening, another false start, and for Abhishek Sharma the World Cup has begun to feel like a corridor with no doors. Three innings, three ducks and one match missed due to illness. Numbers so stark they no longer need context. This latest one — a third-ball dismissal to Aryan Dutt of the Netherlands, leg stump uprooted, a swipe that arrived too early and too hard — did more than just put India at 0 for 1. It shifted the emotional tempo of the innings before it had even found a pulse.

Abhishek is not just another top-order batter, he is meant to be ignition. He is meant to take the new ball and bend it, to impose tempo on a fielding side still settling into its angles and lengths. When he fails, especially in this abject fashion — early, abrupt, almost impatiently and now looks, regularly — India lose more than a wicket.

They lose momentum and growth. This is what makes the sequence so unsettling. It isn’t merely that he is getting out. It is the pattern of dismissal, the repetition of the same hurried note. A push at the ball too soon. A swipe born of anxiety rather than calculation. The sense of a player trying to outrun a lean patch rather than bat through it.

Against stronger sides, like South Africa waiting in the wings for a much more important match, that will cost India control. Against minnows, it costs authority but nothing else. India’s batting template in this tournament has been built around early dominance — a platform that allows the middle order to play with range and imagination. But 0 for 1 inside the first over alters the geometry immediately.