Irani Cup: Abdul Samad's Fighting Fifty, Choudhary's Four-For Shape Rest of India-J&K Battle
The Rest of India was bowled out for 237 on the opening day before J&K lost two late wickets to finish at 21 for 2.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Srinagar: Mukesh Choudhary made the most of the conditions with a four-wicket burst as Jammu and Kashmir slipped to 159 for 7 against the Rest of India on the second day of the Irani Cup on Friday.
Choudhary struck twice in the first 12 overs of the morning, removing Shubham Khajuria and Qamran Iqbal in quick succession to put J&K on the back foot.
Khajuria was the first to go, bowled for 4 in the 10th over by a delivery that deserved the celebration that followed. Choudhary sent down another inswinger on a good length around off stump, got it to nip back and found the gap between Khajuria's bat and pad. The inside edge was enough to send the ball onto the top of middle stump.
Two overs later, Choudhary had another opener. Iqbal, who had been looking to advance down the pitch regularly, was undone by a short ball that climbed on him. He tried to fend it away, but the ball brushed his top glove on its way through to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.
Iqbal reviewed the decision, but Ultra Edge showed a clear spike, confirming the dismissal. He departed for 24 off 35 balls, leaving Choudhary with three wickets in the innings.
J&K, who had resumed Friday on 21 for 2 after Thursday's play, were soon in deeper trouble before Abdul Samad and Paras Dogra began to rebuild the innings.
Samad put together a fighting 57 off 88 balls, hitting five fours and a six, and shared a valuable partnership with Dogra. But the stand ended shortly after lunch when Mukesh Kumar found the edge of Samad's attempted drive.
Samad chased a length delivery with hard hands and sent the ball flying toward gully, where Sanat Sangwan made no mistake, holding onto a low catch to his right. It was Mukesh Kumar's first wicket, leaving J&K five wickets down. As soon as Samad departed, wicketkeeper-batsman Kanhaiya Wadhawan took charge and scored a quick 12 off 14 balls before becoming Choudhary's fourth victim.
Unsure of whether to play or leave it, Wadhawan pushed at a length delivery from Choudhary and handed a clean catch to Ravichandran. Following Wadhawan's departure, southpaw Abid Mushtaq came to the crease but had to go after being trapped LBW by Mukesh Kumar. Mushtaq departed without troubling the scorers.
At the end of the 46th over, J&K were 159 for 7, with Dogra unbeaten on 41 off 107 balls and Sahil Lotra yet to open his account. They still trail the Rest of India by 78 runs.
Choudhary's spell remains the standout feature of the J&K innings so far. He has taken 3 for 13 in six overs, while Akash Deep has returned 1 for 34 from 11 overs.
The Rest of India had been bowled out for 237 on the opening day before J&K lost two late wickets to finish Thursday at 21 for 2. The visitors have since continued to chip away at the J&K batting order, with five wickets now down and the deficit still at 91 runs.
With Dogra at the crease and Wadhawan joining him, J&K's immediate task is to close the gap and build another substantial partnership before the Rest of India's attack can strike again.
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