ETV Bharat / sports

Irani Cup: Abdul Samad's Fighting Fifty, Choudhary's Four-For Shape Rest of India-J&K Battle

Srinagar: Mukesh Choudhary made the most of the conditions with a four-wicket burst as Jammu and Kashmir slipped to 159 for 7 against the Rest of India on the second day of the Irani Cup on Friday.

Choudhary struck twice in the first 12 overs of the morning, removing Shubham Khajuria and Qamran Iqbal in quick succession to put J&K on the back foot.

Khajuria was the first to go, bowled for 4 in the 10th over by a delivery that deserved the celebration that followed. Choudhary sent down another inswinger on a good length around off stump, got it to nip back and found the gap between Khajuria's bat and pad. The inside edge was enough to send the ball onto the top of middle stump.

Two overs later, Choudhary had another opener. Iqbal, who had been looking to advance down the pitch regularly, was undone by a short ball that climbed on him. He tried to fend it away, but the ball brushed his top glove on its way through to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Iqbal reviewed the decision, but Ultra Edge showed a clear spike, confirming the dismissal. He departed for 24 off 35 balls, leaving Choudhary with three wickets in the innings.

J&K, who had resumed Friday on 21 for 2 after Thursday's play, were soon in deeper trouble before Abdul Samad and Paras Dogra began to rebuild the innings.

Samad put together a fighting 57 off 88 balls, hitting five fours and a six, and shared a valuable partnership with Dogra. But the stand ended shortly after lunch when Mukesh Kumar found the edge of Samad's attempted drive.